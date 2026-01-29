Who plays Sophie in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, height, past roles, where she's from and more

29 January 2026, 20:23

Who plays Sophie in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, height, past roles, where she's from and more
Who plays Sophie in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, height, past roles, where she's from and more. Picture: Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's everything you need to know about Australian actress Yerin Ha who plays Sophie Beak in Bridgerton season 4.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dearest gentle reader, Bridgerton season 4 is out now and there's a new girl in town. Who plays Sophie Baek though?

As soon as Netflix confirmed that Bridgerton season 4 would focus on Benedict, fans have been desperate to find out who would play his love interest. In the books, Benedict develops a relationship with a servant girl called Sophie after meeting her at a masquerade ball and it isn't long before their newsworthy romance becomes the talk of the Ton.

In 2024, Netflix announced that Yerin Ha would be playing the coveted role of Sophie and fans are living for her take on the beloved character. Scroll down to find out Yerin's age, height, past roles, where she's from and more.

Bridgerton shares first look at Benedict and Sophie in season 4

How old is Yerin Ha?

Yerin Ha is 28 years old. Her birthday is January 16th and she was born in 1998. When it comes to star signs, Yerin is a Capricorn on the zodiac calendar. As for Yerin's Bridgerton character, Sophie Baek is around 22 years old in the Bridgerton books. Sophie first appears in the third book: An Offer from a Gentleman.

How tall is Yerin Ha?

According to her IMDb profile, Yerin Ha stands at 1.55 metres tall. This makes her 5 feet 1. In comparison, Yerin's on screen co-star Luke Thompson is 1.8 metres (5 feet 11). There is a 10 inch height difference between the actors.

Where is Yerin Ha from? Is Yerin Ha Australian?

In contrast to her Bridgerton character, Yerin Ha is Australian. She was born in Sydney, Australia to South Korean parents and then went to study acting. Yerin actually comes from a long lineage of professional actors. Her grandmother, Son Sook, is a prolific Korean actress and her parents met at acting college.

How old is Yerin Ha?
How old is Yerin Ha? Picture: Getty

What movies and TV shows has Yerin Ha been in?

Bridgerton season 4 is far from Yerin Ha's first major role on TV. Since 2019, Yerin has played huge parts in shows like Halo, Troppo and Bad Behaviour. In 2024, Yerin also had a guest role as Young Kasha in Dune: Prophecy and in 2025 she appeared in The Survivors as Mia Ching. In terms of films, Yerin has played Tracey in the indie film Sissy.

Who is Yerin Ha dating?

As it stands, Yerin Ha currently appears to be single. However, she hasn't discussed her dating life publicly.

What movies and TV shows has Yerin Ha been in?
What movies and TV shows has Yerin Ha been in? Picture: Netflix

Is Yerin Ha on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Yerin Ha via @yerinha_ on Instagram to see all her latest posts.

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Sean Stone's All Star promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's age, Matilda Draper split and what series he’s from

Love Island

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

Lucinda's All Stars promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Lucinda Strafford’s age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Love Island

Leanne Amaning is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Leanne Amaning's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Love Island

Scott van-der-Sluis is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series.

Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis' age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

Love Island

Scott pictured looking shocked, and Millie and Charlie talking.

Will Love Island All Stars 2026 have a Casa Amor?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars US bombshells

Love Island All Stars sees six OG Islanders enter SECOND villa with US bombshells

Love Island

Meet Love Island USA's Yamen Sanders who is on Love Island All Stars

Who is Love Island's Yamen Sanders? All Stars bomshell's age, series and football career

Love Island

Meet Love Island USA's Kyra who is on Love Island All Stars 2026

Who is Love Island's Kyra Lizama? All Stars bombshell’s age, series, ethnicity and ex-boyfriend

Love Island

Carrington Rodriguez All Stars promo image and a selfie.

Who is Love Island's Carrington Rodriguez? All Stars bomshell's age, series and ex-girlfriend

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits