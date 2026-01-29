Who plays Sophie in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, height, past roles, where she's from and more

Who plays Sophie in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, height, past roles, where she's from and more. Picture: Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Netflix

By Sam Prance

Here's everything you need to know about Australian actress Yerin Ha who plays Sophie Beak in Bridgerton season 4.

Dearest gentle reader, Bridgerton season 4 is out now and there's a new girl in town. Who plays Sophie Baek though?

As soon as Netflix confirmed that Bridgerton season 4 would focus on Benedict, fans have been desperate to find out who would play his love interest. In the books, Benedict develops a relationship with a servant girl called Sophie after meeting her at a masquerade ball and it isn't long before their newsworthy romance becomes the talk of the Ton.

In 2024, Netflix announced that Yerin Ha would be playing the coveted role of Sophie and fans are living for her take on the beloved character. Scroll down to find out Yerin's age, height, past roles, where she's from and more.

Bridgerton shares first look at Benedict and Sophie in season 4

How old is Yerin Ha?

Yerin Ha is 28 years old. Her birthday is January 16th and she was born in 1998. When it comes to star signs, Yerin is a Capricorn on the zodiac calendar. As for Yerin's Bridgerton character, Sophie Baek is around 22 years old in the Bridgerton books. Sophie first appears in the third book: An Offer from a Gentleman.

How tall is Yerin Ha?

According to her IMDb profile, Yerin Ha stands at 1.55 metres tall. This makes her 5 feet 1. In comparison, Yerin's on screen co-star Luke Thompson is 1.8 metres (5 feet 11). There is a 10 inch height difference between the actors.

Where is Yerin Ha from? Is Yerin Ha Australian?

In contrast to her Bridgerton character, Yerin Ha is Australian. She was born in Sydney, Australia to South Korean parents and then went to study acting. Yerin actually comes from a long lineage of professional actors. Her grandmother, Son Sook, is a prolific Korean actress and her parents met at acting college.

How old is Yerin Ha? Picture: Getty

What movies and TV shows has Yerin Ha been in?

Bridgerton season 4 is far from Yerin Ha's first major role on TV. Since 2019, Yerin has played huge parts in shows like Halo, Troppo and Bad Behaviour. In 2024, Yerin also had a guest role as Young Kasha in Dune: Prophecy and in 2025 she appeared in The Survivors as Mia Ching. In terms of films, Yerin has played Tracey in the indie film Sissy.

Who is Yerin Ha dating?

As it stands, Yerin Ha currently appears to be single. However, she hasn't discussed her dating life publicly.

What movies and TV shows has Yerin Ha been in? Picture: Netflix

Is Yerin Ha on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Yerin Ha via @yerinha_ on Instagram to see all her latest posts.

