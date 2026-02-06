Who dies in Bridgerton? Author hints at "heart-wrenching" death in season 4

6 February 2026, 11:33

Who dies in Bridgerton? Season 4 part 2 will include a "heart-wrenching" death
Who dies in Bridgerton? Season 4 part 2 will include a "heart-wrenching" death. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn has teased that season 4 part 2 will require tissues from viewers amid rumours there's a funeral scene.

Dearest gentle readers, it appears that a tragic death will strike the ton when Bridgerton season 4 part 2 returns on February 26th.

Yep, it looks like the Bridgertons may be attending a funeral in the second half of the season. In the teaser trailer for part 2, Violet Bridgerton can be seen dressed in typical black mourning attire. On top of that, behind-the-scenes photos of certain characters dressed in black and dark colours have also circulated online.

And now, author Julia Quinn has revealed that fans will need to get their tissues ready because it's going to be "rough".

Bridgerton season 4 part 1 already hinted at the future death of King George in a conversation between Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury but if you've read the books, you'll know there's also two other upcoming deaths that set the wheels in motion for two of the Bridgerton siblings.

So, who dies? Scroll down to see all the theories...

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 4 part 2!

Violet Bridgerton's black attire has sparked a huge Bridgerton funeral theory
Violet Bridgerton's black attire has sparked a huge Bridgerton funeral theory. Picture: Netflix

Who dies in Bridgerton season 4?

Teasing the death, Quinn told Us Weekly: "I can just say, get your tissues ready, because it's rough. When I visited the set, they were filming scenes and I saw a scene that was—at the same time incredibly joyful and just heart-wrenching—so, yeah, you're gonna need tissues for part 2."

There are currently three theories about who might die in the second half of the season and based on what happens in the books, fans are convinced they know what's coming. (Brace yourselves... it's gonna be heartbreaking.)

The first theory is that King George will die. Queen Charlotte's comment to Lady Danbury in which she broke down in tears at the thought of losing him without Danbury by her side for support has left some fans thinking about his death.

However, there are two other deaths that would set up both Francesca and Eloise's respective storylines for their upcoming seasons but based on Quinn's comments, it's pretty clear who it might be.

Does King George die in Bridgerton?
Does King George die in Bridgerton? Picture: Netflix

Does John Stirling die in Bridgerton season 4 part 2?

If you've read the books or seen spoilers for Francesca's upcoming story, then you'll know what happens to John Stirling... and it's very likely that tragic storyline is on the way.

If John dies in part 2, then it could mean that Francesca would be the lead in season 5, where we'll see her mourn the loss of John and see her relationship with John's cousin Michaela develop.

Does John die in Bridgerton?
Does John die in Bridgerton? Picture: Netflix

Does Marina Crane die in Bridgerton season 4 part 2?

If you've read the books then you'll also know that Eloise's storyline and romance with Sir Phillip Crane begins with the tragic death of Marina Crane, who viewers will remember as Marina Thompson from season 1.

However, if Quinn has described the scene as "rough", it might not be in regards to Marina as she and Philip have not yet been re-introduced. It sounds like it's someone which a much bigger emotional connection to the story and the characters.

Does Marina die in Bridgerton?
Does Marina die in Bridgerton? Picture: Netflix

We'll no doubt have a better idea of who might be dying in Part 2 once the full trailer for the final four episodes is released. Stay tuned, and get those tissues ready!

Dua Lipa

