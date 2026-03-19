Bridgerton's Ruth Gemmell says she "went home and cried" over Violet's sex scene

Ruth Gemmell opens up about Violet's intimate scenes in Bridgerton. Picture: Getty, Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

"I was in a costume fitting, and I realised that I was being fitted for something that I had no idea was going to happen."

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Bridgerton season 4 sees matriarch Violet Bridgerton's garden finally in bloom after she acts on her feelings towards Lord Anderson. Viewers loved the scenes between the two but actress Ruth Gemmell wasn't so keen at first.

Violet's ongoing storyline first started in spin-off series Queen Charlotte when she expressed her desires to Lady Danbury. Season 3 saw her begin a flirtationship with Lord Anderson and they eventually take it to an intimate level in season 4.

The "I am the tea that you will be having" scene became an instant classic throughout the fandom. Sadly, though, Ruth had no idea she was going to be filming it until she came in for a costume fitting.

Violet Bridgerton and Lord Anderson act on their sexual connection in Bridgerton season 4. Picture: Netflix

In an interview with Ciné-Télé-Revue, Ruth opened up about Violet's intimate scenes, saying: "I was in a costume fitting, and I realised that I was being fitted for something that I had no idea was going to happen."

"I went home and cried," she added, before expressing that she was ultimately satisfied with the way it turned out. "Thankfully, we tackled this one in a slightly different way to the kids of the show. Because I don't think anything would want to watch that really. So yeah, I was a bit shocked."

The scene, which happens in season 4 episode 4, sees Violet invite Lord Anderson over for 'tea'. As she awaits his arrival, she frantically paces around her bedroom dressed in lingerie before the two finally get together.

Unlike other Bridgerton sex scenes, this one isn't too spicy—the scene cuts off and picks up later that night with the two in bed.

Ruth Gemmell had no idea about Violet's sex scenes with Lord Anderson until she did a costum fitting. Picture: Netflix

Co-star Golda Rosheuvel jumped in to praise Ruth and the scene, adding that it was "done beautifully," before Ruth shouted out the "low lighting".

Ruth also went on to explain how significant the moment was for the character, older women in general and those who have "loved and lost and grieved and [who] come with a myriad of baggage".

"We don’t die after a certain age," she added. "It’s wonderful to show that love is possible at any stage of life.”

Of course, Ruth Gemmell's Violet will return in Bridgerton season 5 (which is about to begin production) but she also may pop up in a future spin-off series focusing on Violet and her late husband Edmund.

Speaking to Craig Melvin on the Glass Half Full podcast, executive producer Shonda Rhimes confirmed that Violet's love story is a real possibility for the spin-off treatment.

"I’ve always said that I thought if we were going to do something like that, Violet would be a great person to tell the story about—the Bridgerton mom,” Shonda shared. "Yeah, that's a possibility."

Thankfully, author Julia Quinn has given her blessing for the Netflix franchise to explore that story. She previously stated that she'd 'never' write a novel about their story because of Edmund's tragic death at a young age.

Read more about Bridgerton here:

Bridgerton Season 4 Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

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