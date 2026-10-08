Bridgerton confirms Violet and Edmund prequel spin-off is now in the works

Bridgerton prequel series about young Violet and Edmund is now in the works. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Young Violet Bridgerton's love story with late husband Edmund will finally be told on screen.

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Dearest gentlereader, a brand new Bridgerton prequel spin-off is officially on the way and it will focus on matriarch Violet Bridgerton and her love story with late husband Edmund Bridgerton.

Following the success of Queen Charlotte, Bridgerton fans have been clamouring for more prequels about the characters we know and love from the main Netflix series.

A story following young Violet and Edmund has long been at the top of that list and now we're finally set to see it in action. In a Lady Whistledown statement, the official account shared: "A new series, chronicling the romance of a young Violet and Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, is underway. The love match that started it all shall soon be yours to see, dear reader."

Here's everything we know so far, including the release date, cast and more.

Prepare yourselves dear readers, for this author has some rather large news to share... pic.twitter.com/J44NP2x0yp — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) October 8, 2026

When does the Violet Bridgerton spin-off come out?

So far, there's no confirmed release date for the next Bridgerton spin-off.

Bridgerton season 5 (which will focus on Francesca's love story with Michaela) is currently still filming and will likely be the next season to be released on Netflix.

Reports have recently emerged that season 6 (which will focus on Eloise's romance with Sir Philip Crane) is also now in the works, but now that the Violet and Edmund season has officially been confirmed, that may arrive before season 6.

We'll update this article as soon as we know more info.

Edmund Bridgerton sadly dies just before Hyacinth is born in the Bridgerton series. Picture: Netflix

Who will play young Edmund and Violet in the Bridgerton spin-off?

Well, if you cast your minds back to Queen Charlotte, you'll remember that we've already seen a young Violet Ledger in the on-screen Bridgerton universe before.

Connie Jenkins-Grieg played Violet in the prequel series, but it's currently unclear if she'll be returning for this new series. There's also no casting updates on who will play young Edmund just yet either.

Ruth Gemmell will more than likely return to play Violet Bridgerton, much like she did in Queen Charlotte. Rupert Evans portrays the late Edmund Bridgerton in the main series.

Connie Jenkins-Greig played young Violet in Queen Charlotte. Picture: Netflix

Who else will be in the Violet Bridgerton prequel spin-off?

If Queen Charlotte is anything to go by, the cast will include Ruth Gemmell as older Violet as well as Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury and Golda Rosheuvel as the Queen. The trio's friendship became one of the most beloved parts of the series.

It's also possible that younger versions of other characters within Violet's life may appear. We'll have to wait and see what Shonda Rhimes (who will be co-writing the series) and Nicholas Nardini have up their sleeves for us!

Read more about Bridgerton here:

Bridgerton Season 4 Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

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