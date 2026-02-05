Bridgerton boss reveals spicy Luke Thompson stairwell scene detail was 'improvised'

5 February 2026, 17:25

Bridgerton boss reveals spicy Luke Thompson stairwell scene detail was 'improvised'
Bridgerton boss reveals spicy Luke Thompson stairwell scene detail was 'improvised'. Picture: Getty, Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The iconic moment from the Benedict and Sophie scene wasn't in the original script.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Another season of Bridgerton and another improvised moment has left viewers sweating over how hot and spicy it is.

Bridgerton is no stranger to steamy sex scenes. In the first three seasons, Simon and Daphne, Anthony and Kate, and Penelope and Colin all have their fair share of raunchy rendezvous. Bridgerton season 3 famously left fans sweating with Penelope and Colin's carriage scene with fans living for a detail that Luke Newton came up with himself.

Luke Newton isn't the only Bridgerton actor with a gift for adding off-the-cuff pizzaz to scenes though. Bridgerton season 4 part 1 ends with a VERY racy interaction between Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha) and now showrunner Jess Brownell has revealed that Luke Thompson improvised the spiciest part of it.

Bridgerton cast reveal which character they would marry

In Bridgerton season 4 episode 4, Benedict goes to confront Sophie over his uncontrollable feelings for her. The two collide on a staircase and star passionately kissing. Benedict then takes Sophie's coat of and picks her up. Benedict then puts his fingers in his mouth before putting his hand under Sophie's skirt and his fingers...elsewhere.

On Benedict putting his fingers in his mouth, Jess told Glamour: "So, that wasn’t scripted. It was my idea, because I love the moment last season where Colin, after he has been as intimate with Penelope in the carriage, removes his hands from between her legs, only uses the dry fingers to fix her dress. That was all Luke Newton."

She then added: "But the way that people responded to that, I was like, “What is that moment this season? What is the physical moment that people go, ‘That's so realistic to things that happen in intimate moments’?” And I’ve not often seen someone licking their fingers before they touch someone on screen."

Jess continued: "I think it’s a very real thing that happened; especially if someone knows what they’re doing."

Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha) in Bridgerton season 4
Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha) in Bridgerton season 4. Picture: Netflix

Explaining Benedict and Sophie's finger moment further, she said: "And I think Benedict is someone who knows what he’s doing. So I asked Luke in rehearsal if he would be cool with it and he was like, “Yeah, let’s do it.”"

Jess ended by saying: "I’m proud of that moment...If any person who’s watching our show is like, 'Oh, a little extra moisture is a good idea', I’m like, ‘Good for you.' That’s a good thing we can teach the world."

What do you think? Are you glad the scene was amended?

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Rachel's MAFS Australia promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

MAFS Australia's Rachel's age, job and everything we know

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Love Island

Lucinda and Mert on Love Island Games and pictured smiling together.

Why did Lucinda split from Mert after Love Island Games?

Love Island

MAFS Australia 2026's Danny Hewitt promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Danny's age, job, where he's from and more

Love Island fans have been rooting for Millie and Zac

Love Island fans worried Zac Woodworth has a "game plan" after shocking repost

Love Island

Is Eloise gay in Bridgerton? Showrunner Jess Brownell addresses theories

Bridgerton boss addresses theories that Eloise will end up with a woman

Ella Thomas ans Lloyd Jones made their relationship public in May 2025

Why did Love Island's Ella Thomas split from footballer Lloyd Jones?

Love Island

Chris Nield and Brook Champion married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook still together?

Mel and Luke on their MAFS wedding day

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits