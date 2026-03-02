Bridgerton boss confirms more spin-offs are 'coming soon'

2 March 2026, 22:52

Penelope and Colin promo image and Queen Charlotte promo image.
Bridgerton boss confirms a spin-off announcement is 'coming soon'. Picture: Netflix

By Lily Bell

Bridgerton executive producer and director Tom Verica has confirmed there are spin-offs in the works following success of Queen Charlotte.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dearest gentle reader, we've received some exciting news from Bridgerton director Tom Verica, who's confirmed that a spin-off announcement is 'coming soon'.

With fans currently obsessing over Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek's romance, as well as Bridgerton season 5 and 6 already being renewed with Eloise and Francesca confirmed as the next two leads, viewers have quietly hoped that another spin-off will happen and match the success of Queen Charlotte.

During the season 4 Bridgerton premiere in Paris earlier this year, the show's executive producer and director teased that another spin-off would be coming soon, with new storylines on the horizon.

Benedict and Sophie's pictured close with each other.
Benedict and Sophie's love story is the focus for Bridgerton season 4. Picture: Netflix

In an interview, Tom told Deadline: “With Queen Charlotte, we thoroughly enjoyed that experience. It was a smaller look at a particular love story that’s spanned over those episodes and I think we caught something that people really responded to.”

He added: “So, we are in talks of some other projects, hopefully, something, some news will be coming out at some point, hopefully.”

When asked for more details, Tom admitted he couldn’t say anything more. However, he did tease it would focus on "characters that you’ve met before, ones that you are invested in".

"But again, we’re talking about different possibilities and the great thing about having a cast this size is that there’s a lot of stories to dive into," he added.

Tom concluded that whatever happens it's going to be "really enjoyable" for fans.

Queen Charlotte and King George pictured together.
The Queen Charlotte spin-off was a major hit with fans. Picture: Netflix

So far, the only Bridgerton spin-off has been Queen Charlotte which was a huge success for the BCU (Bridgerton Cinematic Universe). There's been plenty of rumours that a season 2 could be on the cards but no confirmation yet.

Elsewhere, fans are also desperate to see Violet and Edmund Bridgerton's love story get the spin-off treatment—a story that author Julia Quinn has been hesitant to write because Edmund's untimely death makes it so bittersweet.

Back in 2022, while discussing potential spin-offs, Shonda told Hello: "There's no plan to explore anybody in particular. I was just doing this because I was so passionate about the subject. Although, in writing it I got very interested in Violet's story. So, we'll see."

