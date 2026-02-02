Bridgerton season 4's Yerin Ha explains Sophie's important last name change

2 February 2026, 18:09

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha helped choose Sophie's changed surname in season 4
Bridgerton's Yerin Ha helped choose Sophie's changed surname in season 4. Picture: Getty, Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

In the books, Sophie's surname is Beckett. In the show, it's Baek. Here's what that means to Yerin Ha who plays the beloved character.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton fans all over the world are falling in love with Yerin Ha's Sophie Baek, and the star has now praised showrunner Jess Brownell for a powerful gesture when developing the show's version of the character.

In the books, Sophie is named Sophie Beckett but similar to the way in which the series changed Kate and Edwina's surname (from Sheffield to Sharma) to honour Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran's South Asian heritage, Sophie's name has been changed to honour Yerin's Korean heritage.

In an interview with Netflix's Tudum about the character, Yerin has now opened up about what that change means to her.

Yerin Ha helped choose Sophie's Korean surname in the Netflix series
Yerin Ha helped choose Sophie's Korean surname in the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

In Julia Quinn's book series, Sophie is known as Sophie Bennett. In the Netflix series, Sophie is named Sophie Baek.

Speaking to Tudum about Sophie's name change, Yerin said: "A name is the first bit of identity that you share with the world, and that’s why changing a name can be so powerful."

"To make Sophie’s name fit someone who looks like me is really empowering. All credit to Jess Brownell, our showrunner.” 

Yerin was also instrumental in choosing Sophie's surname when Jess Brownell asked about Korean last names that begin with a B. They ended up settling on Baek.

"It’s a really nice way for me to feel like the role is fit for me, rather than me having to fit a certain mold," Yerin added. "It’s amazing what it can do just in a psychological sense. So it means a lot that Jess did that for me."

Bridgerton also changed the surnames of Araminta, Posy and Rosamund to reflect the actors' heritages
Bridgerton also changed the surnames of Araminta, Posy and Rosamund to reflect the actors' heritages. Picture: Netflix

Araminta, Rosamund and Posy's names have all been changed to reflect Katie Leung, Michelle Mao and Isabella Wei's East Asian cultures too.

Araminta's surname in the books is Gunningworth, which has been shorted to Gun in the TV series. Rosamund and Posy's surname in the books is Reiling, which has also been changed to Li in the show.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar UK, Katie revealed that she was also asked if she, Michelle and Isabella wanted to "speak a line of Cantonese as part of the story. The offer wasn’t forced, but was there if we wanted it. Those little nods make all the difference."

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and pictured on a red carpet with dad Tamer Hassan.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan's famous dad reacts to Sean Stone drama

Love Island

Belle Hassan is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Love Island

Love Island's Belle Hassan was furious with Sean and Lucinda

Love Island All Stars' Belle's family address furious Sean and Lucinda exchange

Love Island

Zac Woodworth All Stars promo image and a screenshot from hair transplant video.

Love Island's Zac Woodworth shares before and after pictures of hair transplant

Love Island

MAFS Australia 2026's David Momoh

MAFS Australia's David's age, job, rap career, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Rachel and Steven on their MAFS wedding day [left]. Alissa and David on their wedding day [right].

How to watch MAFS Australia 2026 in the UK

MAFS Australia 2026's Bec Zachariah

MAFS Australia's Bec's age, job, weight loss journey and more

MAFS Australia 2026's Alissa Fay

MAFS Australia's Alissa's age, job, ex-boyfriend and everything we know

Sabrina Carpenter drops major Man's Best Friend Tour easter egg in Grammys performance

Sabrina Carpenter drops major Man's Best Friend Tour easter egg in Grammys performance

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits