Bridgerton season 6 will be about Eloise's love story

Eloise Bridgerton will be the lead for season 6 of the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Showrunner Jess Brownell previously confirmed Francesca and Eloise for seasons 5 and 6.

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Francesca Bridgerton might have been announced as Bridgerton season 5's lead, but it won't be long before Eloise finally takes the front seat. Yep, Eloise's season will follow Francesca's!

At the premiere for Bridgerton season 4, showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed that Eloise and Francesca would be the next two siblings to get the main character treatment in seasons 5 and 6 after sporting a pocket square with E and F embroidered on it.

Speaking to Deadline, she said: "I would say both characters with the initials on my pocket square will get seasons in 5 and 6. In what order, I can't say."

Of course, now we know that Francesca will be the focus of season 5, it's clear that Eloise will finally be front and centre of the show in season 6. And her story may even start in this coming season...

Eloise marries Sir Philip Crane after exchanging letters with him. Picture: Netflix

Who does Eloise marry in Bridgerton?

It's been confirmed that Eloise will indeed marry her same love interest from the books, Sir Philip Crane, despite calls from fans for the show to explore Eloise's sexuality.

Bridgerton season 5 may also include the start of Eloise's love story. If you've read Eloise's book (To Sir Philip, With Love), then you'll know that Eloise gets married after exchanging letters with Sir Philip following the death of his wife Marina.

Jess has already hinted that Eloise's story will begin with her wedding, rather than building to it like her siblings prior seasons. While it hasn't been confirmed, season 5 could very well include the start of Eloise and Philip's back and forth with the letters, setting up their marriage at start of season 6.

Watch this space—we'll update this page when we have more info about how Eloise will play into season 5.

Eloise becomes a few confident for Hyacinth in season 4. Picture: Netflix

Discussing the book adaptation, Jess told Decider that Eloise's season may be a little different to what's on the page.

"I think it will be on par with some of the other seasons where we really try to honour the spirit of the book and the narrative arc, and a lot of the set pieces but there may be slight tweaks to the structure or the characters, but not in a major way."

As for Eloise in season 5, Jess has teased that there will be storylines that allow her to "grow and change". In season 4, Jess explained that Eloise opened her heart up to the idea that "marriage really works" and realised that "it can give them agency."

Fans can also expect Eloise's season to include plenty of Benedict, Penelope and Kate. Speaking to TV Guide about a bigger role for Simone Ashley in Eloise's story, Jess shared: "I would also really expect to see Kate in Eloise's season, because the two of them have this runner where they have kind of a special relationship."

Eloise's season will follow Francesca's season. Picture: Netflix

Who plays Sir Philip Crane in Bridgerton?

Well, Sir Philip has already shown up in Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 where he was played by Chris Fulton.

Fans have been desperate to see him return and play the co-lead in Eloise's season but there has been no confirmation about whether he will be back as the character just yet.

Chris Fulton played Sir Philip Crane in Bridgerton season 1 and 2. Picture: Alamy

When will Bridgerton season 6 come out?

Bridgerton season 6 is still a long way off from dropping on Netflix but with season 5 already in production and just about to start filming, it shouldn't be as long of a wait as fans of the show have experienced in the past.

Speaking about the gap between seasons in an interview with Bustle, Jess revealed that they're speeding up the process: "When I said the two-year time mark, I knew we were going to be a little bit quicker than that, but I was trying to under-promise and over-deliver. And instead, I think I just made everyone really upset.

"I would say with Season 5, we’re on track — all things [considered], if everything goes to plan — we’re on track to either meet or exceed the year-and-a-half timeline."

Read more about Bridgerton here:

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