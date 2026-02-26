Bridgerton season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and which sibling it will focus on

Bridgerton season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and which sibling it will focus on. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

When does Bridgerton season 5 come out on Netflix? Here's everything we know so far, including which sibling it will be about.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dearest gentle readers, Bridgerton season 4 has delighted us in more ways than one thanks to Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek's romance but now it's time to look ahead to season 5. But when does it come out and which sibling will be the focus?

In case you missed the exciting news, Bridgerton season 5 and 6 have already been renewed with Eloise and Francesca confirmed as the next two leads... but we don't know which order just yet.

Here's everything we know about Bridgerton season 5 so far, including which cast members will be returning, what the plot will be and everything else in between.

When does Bridgerton season 5 come out?

Benedict Bridgerton was the focus of season 4 but who will be the focus of season 5? Picture: Netflix

Has Bridgerton season 5 been renewed?

Yes! Bridgerton season 5 is officially on the way. In fact, it was renewed before season 4 had even been released way back in May 2025.

Season 6 was also renewed at the same time so fans sit back, relax and look forward to the next two instalments of the series.

Dear readers, there is certainly much to celebrate, indeed... pic.twitter.com/LhkQmKLRAO — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) May 14, 2025

Bridgerton season 5 release date: When will Bridgerton season 5 come out on Netflix?

We have good news and bad news: Bridgerton season 5 is already in pre-production, but it's going to be quite a while before it hits our screens.

While discussing season 4 with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Jess Brownell said: "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited and then they have to be dubbed into every language."

"And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace. We’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range," she added.

Based on those comments, season 5 may not end up on our screens until late 2027 or maybe even early 2028.

Bridgerton season 5 will focus on either Eloise or Francesca. Picture: Netflix

Which sibling will Bridgerton season 5 focus on?

We don't have any confirmation about which sibling will take the lead in season 5, but Jess Brownell has narrowed it down to two...it will be either Eloise or Francesca.

At the season 4 premiere in Paris, Jess wore pocket squares embroidered with 'E' and 'F', confirming the duo were next in line for the main character treatment. "In what order, I can't say," she told Deadline.

If season 5 focuses on Eloise, then it will explore her connection with Sir Phillip Crane, who has already been introduced in the show. Chris Fulton played the character in seasons 1 and 2 and fans are hoping that he returns for Eloise's season.

If season 5 focuses on Francesca, it will explore both her and Michaela's grief over the loss of John as well as their feelings for each other. Francesca's season will be the first season to have a same-sex couple at the forefront of the show as Michaela's character has been gender-swapped for the Netflix series.

Lady Danbury leaves the ton in season 4 but Adjoa Andoh will be back as the iconic character in season 5. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton season 5 cast: Who will return?

There's no official confirmation on who will return yet but we already have a pretty good idea of the actors who will be back for another season.

Yerin Ha has seemingly confirmed that she has already been sent stuff pertaining to season 5 so fingers crossed Benedict and Sophie will be back on our screens.

Due to their busy schedules, however, we'll have to wait and see how heavily the likes of Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan will feature as their beloved characters. They will likely return in some capacity.

Here’s the list of cast members who are highly likely to appear in a major capacity in Bridgerton season 5 so far:

Claudia Jessie (Eloise)

Hannah Dodd (Francesca)

Masali Baduza (Michaela)

Ruth Gemmell (Violet)

Florence Hunt (Hyacinth)

Will Tilston (Gregory)

Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury)

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte)

Hugh Sachs (Brimsley)

Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich)

Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich)

Dame Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown)

Adjoa Andoh's Lady Danbury left the ton in season 4 but Jess Brownell has confirmed she is not leaving the show. Speaking to Deadline, she said: "I want to say very clearly that we have no intentions of Adjoa stepping back. She’s still absolutely a part of the story in Season 5."

Of course, new characters will also be introduced and various supporting characters like Portia Featherington and Mrs. Varley will also be back.

Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha will likely return for Bridgerton season 5. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton season 5 plot: What will happen?

Well, that all depends on which Bridgerton sister will be leading the show!

While we wait for confirmation on Eloise or Francesca, there are a couple of storylines that we can expect to see when the show returns—the first being the new identity of Lady Whistledown.

In season 4, Penelope retires from the role but, in the final episode, it's revealed that someone else has taken up the mantle and is now producing new scandal sheets. That mystery will no doubt continue into the next few seasons.

Elsewhere, we'll likely continue to see whether Violet Bridgerton and Lord Anderson's relationship continues, and perhaps even welcome Lady Danbury back to the ton after her leave of absence.

Penelope has retired from writing Lady Whistledown but a new Whistledown has now emerged. Picture: Netflix

Read more about Bridgerton here:

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.