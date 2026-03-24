Bridgerton season 5 will be about Francesca and Michaela's love story

24 March 2026, 12:11 | Updated: 24 March 2026, 12:35

Bridgerton season 5 will focus on Francesca and Michaela
Bridgerton season 5 will focus on Francesca and Michaela. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"A certain countess shall find love again."

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It's official—Bridgerton season 5 will focus on Francesca and Michaela's love story following the tragic death of Francesca's husband John Stirling in season 4.

Yes, dear gentle readers, following on from Benedict and Sophie's season 4 romance, the next season of the Netflix series will be all about Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and her romance with Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza), John's cousin.

Season 5 will be the first season focusing on a Bridgerton sister since Daphne way back in season 1. It will also be the first season focused on a same-sex couple, following the Michael Stirling gender swap.

In a post announcing Francesca's season, the official Bridgerton account wrote: "Do not fret, dearest readers, for a certain countess shall find love again... Bridgerton season 5 is now in production."

Bridgerton season 5 will focus on Francesca and Michaela's love story
Bridgerton season 5 will focus on Francesca and Michaela's love story. Picture: Netflix

Spilling the tea on what fans can expect in Bridgerton season 5, showrunner Jess Brownell told Tudum that it will be defined by "big-time yearning".

The new season will tell the second-chance love story of Francesca, who is now a young widow, and Michaela.

"Like magnets, they’re just drawn to each other," Masali told the outlet. However, they've seemingly got a long way to go as Michaela ghosted Francesca at the end of season 4 and disappeared without a word after John's funeral.

"As John’s cousin, Michaela is the only other person who fully understands what Francesca might feel like," Hannah added. "That just connects them on another level."

Addressing Bridgerton's first same-sex couple at the front and centre of the show, Hannah continued: "[Those love stories] have traditionally been excluded from things like period dramas — and queer people did exist, have always existed, and will always exist. So they deserve a love story just like everybody else."

Francesca and Michaela find love after John's death in Bridgerton
Francesca and Michaela find love after John's death in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

When does Bridgerton season 5 come out?

The good news? Production and writing on season 5 has already begun so it shouldn't be too long until they start filming the new episodes. The not so good news? It's still going to take quite a while for it to be filmed and edited because it's ready to be released.

In an interview with Bustle, showrunner Jess Brownell did share a positive update about the time it takes for a season to be made.

"When I said the two-year time mark, I knew we were going to be a little bit quicker than that, but I was trying to under-promise and over-deliver. And instead, I think I just made everyone really upset."

"But we really have been endeavouring — from even before that point — to make everything quicker.”

With filming happening this year, fans can definitely expect Bridgerton season 5 in 2027... we'll update this article as soon as we know more.

Francesca and Michaela will be Bridgerton's first same-sex love story
Francesca and Michaela will be Bridgerton's first same-sex love story. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton season 5 cast: Who is returning and who is leaving?

Here’s the list of cast members who are highly likely to appear in a major capacity in Bridgerton season 5 so far:

  • Hannah Dodd (Francesca)
  • Masali Baduza (Michaela)
  • Claudia Jessie (Eloise)
  • Ruth Gemmell (Violet)
  • Florence Hunt (Hyacinth)
  • Will Tilston (Gregory)
  • Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury)
  • Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte)
  • Hugh Sachs (Brimsley)
  • Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich)
  • Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich)
  • Dame Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown)

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton season 4 cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Sadie Sink & Noah Jupe Interview Each Other | Romeo & Juliet

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