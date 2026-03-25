Bridgerton boss confirms major Francesca storyline will not be cut from season 5

25 March 2026, 12:16

Francesca Bridgerton's infertility storyline will remain part of season 5
Francesca Bridgerton's infertility storyline will remain part of season 5. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"It’s absolutely going to be a part of Francesca and Michaela’s story."

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Worried about Bridgerton season 5 scrapping one of Francesca Bridgerton's major storylines due to her gender-swapped love interest? Don't worry, showrunner Jess Brownell has now confirmed that she has every intention of keeping it in the Netflix series.

In case you haven't heard the news, Bridgerton season 5 will officially focus on the love story between Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza), who grow closer after working through their grief over John Stirling's tragic death.

Francesca's book (When He Was Wicked) dives into her desires to become a mother and her fertility struggles following her husband's death. With her love interest in the show now being a woman, some fans have been left concerned that the series would scrap that part of Fran's journey.

Here's what Jess has said about that particular storyline and how they intend to bring it life on screen in a new way.

Francesca Bridgerton was left devastated after being unable to conceive with John
Francesca Bridgerton was left devastated after being unable to conceive with John. Picture: Netflix

Throughout season 4, Francesca and John (Victor Alli) struggle to conceive after one year of marriage and Francesca grows worried that she's the reason why.

After John's sudden death, Francesca believes she's pregnant but an intrusive and traumatising doctors exam later confirms that she is sadly not, leaving her devastated that she was unable to give John a child.

In her book, after she falls in love with and marries Michael, Francesca continues to struggle to conceive.

Prior to Francesca and Michaela's romance being confirmed for season 5, Jess told Variety that there was "more to come" in regards to this part of Francesca's story.

"I think we’re absolutely interested in telling — and we have told — a story of Francesca dealing with infertility this season," she said. "But if anyone thinks that women who end up with women don’t deal with infertility, I think they have a lot to learn.

Francesca and Michaela will lead Bridgerton season 5
Francesca and Michaela will lead Bridgerton season 5. Picture: Netflix

Building on that, Jess has now confirmed to Tudum that she has every intention of keeping that storyline in the Netflix series.

"It’s something we took a lot of care with in Season 4, Francesca’s fears about infertility," she said. "Questions about how to conceive are a major part of queer women’s stories. A fertility story lends itself really well to a sapphic love story. It’s absolutely going to be a part of Francesca and Michaela’s story."

No details about how that will be worked into the story have been shared yet but with season 5 already filming, it shouldn't be too long before we hear more about Franchaela's season.

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton season 4 cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Season 4 Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

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