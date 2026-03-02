Exclusive

Bridgerton season 4 cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

2 March 2026, 17:42

Bridgerton season 4 cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'
Bridgerton season 4 cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Can you beat the Bridgerton cast at a new edition of The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dearest gentle reader, 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz' is back with Lady Quizledown reporting for duty again.

In celebration of the release of Bridgerton season 4, Capital Buzz challenged season leads Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek) to compete in an expert level quiz against everyone's favourite trio Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), Victor Alli (John Stirling) and Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling).

A brand new season means brand new questions so expect even more scandalous quotes from our esteemed members of the Ton, tantalising glimpses of ~sideburns~ and some rather hilarious antics as the two teams go head-to-head.

Who will emerge as our Diamond of the Season? Well, there’s only one way to find out. Hit the play button on the video at the top of this page to play along or head over to Global Player to watch the whole interview.

Bridgerton Season 4 Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Round 1 - General Trivia

  1. In season 4, Eloise officially declares herself to be “on the shelf”… How old is she?
  2. There are SO many iconic love scenes in Bridgerton… what song plays during Anthony and Kate’s first love scene in season 2?
  3. Picture question – whose sideburn is this? (see below)
  4. Five characters have appeared in ALL 32 episodes… Benedict, Eloise, Penelope, Violet… who is the fifth?
  5. What is the Bridgerton family motto?

Round 2 - Complete the Quote

  1. "Who needs fresh air when there is fresh [BLANK]?"
  2. "For God’s Sake Penelope Featherington, are you going to [BLANK] me or not?"
  3. "Mother, what is a [BLANK]?"
  4. "I want to be [BLANK] and [BLANKED] by you."
  5. "My eyes search for you in every room I enter. My [BLANK] [BLANKS] when you are near."

Round 3 - The Impossible Round

  • There are 8 books in the Bridgerton series that focus on the siblings (not including the epilogue). Name all of them in 30 seconds.
Picture question – whose sideburn is this?
Picture question – whose sideburn is this? Picture: Netflix

What was your final score?

Read more about Bridgerton here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Penelope and Colin promo image and Queen Charlotte promo image.

Bridgerton boss confirms more spin-offs are 'coming soon'

Harry Styles One Night In Manchester release date, time and how to watch on Netflix

Harry Styles One Night In Manchester release date, time and how to watch on Netflix

Love Island’s Toni and Cach split rumours explained

Love Island’s Toni and Cach split rumours explained

Love Island

MAFS UK's Keye pictured on MAFS and posing.

MAFS UK's Keye shares how he 'fell into a depression' after filming

Bridgerton season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and which sibling it will focus on

Bridgerton season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and which sibling it will focus on

Who does Eloise marry in Bridgerton?

Bridgerton boss confirms who Eloise will marry in the Netflix series

Does Francesca have children in Bridgerton?

Does Francesca have kids in Bridgerton? Her book and Netflix change explained

How does John die in Bridgerton? Does he have a brain aneurysm?

How did John die in Bridgerton? His tragic death explained

Here's the relationship status of the Love Island All Stars series three finalists

Which Love Island All Stars 2026 couples are still together?

Love Island

Will Bridgerton recast Hyacinth and Gregory?

Bridgerton author addresses recasting Hyacinth and Gregory actors

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits