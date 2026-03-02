On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Sonny Jay 10pm - 1am
2 March 2026, 17:42
Can you beat the Bridgerton cast at a new edition of The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz?
Dearest gentle reader, 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz' is back with Lady Quizledown reporting for duty again.
In celebration of the release of Bridgerton season 4, Capital Buzz challenged season leads Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek) to compete in an expert level quiz against everyone's favourite trio Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), Victor Alli (John Stirling) and Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling).
A brand new season means brand new questions so expect even more scandalous quotes from our esteemed members of the Ton, tantalising glimpses of ~sideburns~ and some rather hilarious antics as the two teams go head-to-head.
Who will emerge as our Diamond of the Season? Well, there’s only one way to find out. Hit the play button on the video at the top of this page to play along or head over to Global Player to watch the whole interview.
Bridgerton Season 4 Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'
Round 1 - General Trivia
Round 2 - Complete the Quote
Round 3 - The Impossible Round
What was your final score?