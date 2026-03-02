Exclusive

Bridgerton season 4 cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton season 4 cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Can you beat the Bridgerton cast at a new edition of The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz?

Dearest gentle reader, 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz' is back with Lady Quizledown reporting for duty again.

In celebration of the release of Bridgerton season 4, Capital Buzz challenged season leads Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek) to compete in an expert level quiz against everyone's favourite trio Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), Victor Alli (John Stirling) and Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling).

A brand new season means brand new questions so expect even more scandalous quotes from our esteemed members of the Ton, tantalising glimpses of ~sideburns~ and some rather hilarious antics as the two teams go head-to-head.

Who will emerge as our Diamond of the Season? Well, there’s only one way to find out. Hit the play button on the video at the top of this page to play along or head over to Global Player to watch the whole interview.

Bridgerton Season 4 Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Round 1 - General Trivia

In season 4, Eloise officially declares herself to be “on the shelf”… How old is she? There are SO many iconic love scenes in Bridgerton… what song plays during Anthony and Kate’s first love scene in season 2? Picture question – whose sideburn is this? (see below) Five characters have appeared in ALL 32 episodes… Benedict, Eloise, Penelope, Violet… who is the fifth? What is the Bridgerton family motto?

Round 2 - Complete the Quote

"Who needs fresh air when there is fresh [BLANK]?" "For God’s Sake Penelope Featherington, are you going to [BLANK] me or not?" "Mother, what is a [BLANK]?" "I want to be [BLANK] and [BLANKED] by you." "My eyes search for you in every room I enter. My [BLANK] [BLANKS] when you are near."

Round 3 - The Impossible Round

There are 8 books in the Bridgerton series that focus on the siblings (not including the epilogue). Name all of them in 30 seconds.

Picture question – whose sideburn is this? Picture: Netflix

What was your final score?

