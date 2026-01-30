Bridgerton boss explains why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley aren't in part 1

30 January 2026, 21:32

Why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are missing from Bridgerton season 4 part 1
Why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are missing from Bridgerton season 4 part 1. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Are Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley in Bridgerton season 4? Here's why they're not in the first half.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sad news Kanthony fans, Jonathan Bailey's Anthony and Simone Ashley's Kate do not appear in Bridgerton season 4 part 1...

Jonathan and Simone set the fandom alight with Anthony and Kate's romance front of centre of season 2 but since then, they haven't had much screen time despite the fact they are now head of the Bridgerton family.

Concerns were raised amongst fans last year when Simone's name was missing from the official cast list, prompting her to confirm that she would be back as the beloved Kate. Both she and Jonathan have confirmed that they have filmed for season 4, but where are they?

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell has now explained their absence and teased their role in part 2.

Why aren't Anthony and Kate in Bridgerton season 4 part 1?

Anthony and Kate do not appear in Bridgerton season 4 part 1
Anthony and Kate do not appear in Bridgerton season 4 part 1. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Glamour, showrunner Jess Brownell has now explained why Anthony and Kate are missing from the season so far.

"They’re definitely around in part two," she says. "We made this meal of sending them off to India at the end of season three, and that’s a long journey. They weren’t going to come back immediately."

Anthony and Kate left for India at the end of season 3 where Kate was set to give birth to their first child. Of course, it would have taken months to get there, and they likely would have stayed longer to avoid travelling back with a newborn baby. Then, they have to travel back...

With season 4 picking up at the start of a new season in the Ton, their absence in the first half is kind of understandable. But don't worry, they will be back in part 2... in fact, we've already seen a glimpse of them in the teaser trailer for the next episodes.

Are Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley in Bridgerton season 4?
Are Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley in Bridgerton season 4? Picture: Getty

Are Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley in Bridgerton season 4?

In the trailer for part 2, Anthony and Kate can be seen in bed with their adorable baby (complete with Kate's iconic eyebrow scrunch!) It also sounds like Anthony could play a big part in Benedict's ongoing story, with Kate spending time with Eloise, too.

"It always was in our minds because that brotherly relationship is so primary," Jess continues about Anthony's upcoming involvement in the storyline. "And I think that the Kate/Eloise dynamic is one that continues to be really interesting. So those are ways in which we’ll explore it."

Anthony and Kate return in Bridgerton season 4 part 2
Anthony and Kate return in Bridgerton season 4 part 2. Picture: Netflix

Back in 2024, Jess confirmed that Jonathan and Simone would not be leaving the show, telling Teen Vogue: "We love Jonny and Simone, and we’ll have them back as much as we are able to."

Last year, Jonathan confirmed he had filmed for a "couple of weeks" on the show, and Simone also revealed that they worked around her schedule to make sure Kate could make an appearance.

So, there you have it—stay tuned for Kanthony's big return!

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton?

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton? Showrunner confirms her future

Everything you need to know about the American bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2026

Meet Love Island All Stars' American bombshells - Kyra, Sher, Imani, Carrington, Zac & Yamen

Love Island

An inside look at Scott and Imani's date on Love Island USA

Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis and Imani Wheeler's dating history explained

Love Island

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-AWARD-EMMY-APPLE TV+

Catherine O'Hara has died age 71

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams explains why he avoids co-star Connor Storrie in public

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams explains why he avoids co-star Connor Storrie in public

Bridgerton boss explains why Benedict ends up with a woman despite being bisexual

Bridgerton boss explains why Benedict ends up with a woman despite being bisexual

Lucinda's before and after was shared by the aesthetics clinic she went to

Love Island's Lucinda's before and after cosmetic treatment ahead of All Stars revealed

Love Island

Love Island All Stars' Samie and Lucinda's friendship and feud explained

Love Island All Stars fans 'work out' truth of Samie and Lucinda feud

Love Island

Bridgerton season 5 and 6 could potentially follow both Eloise and Francesca's love stories

Bridgerton renewed for seasons 5 and 6 but fans will have to wait years to watch them

Bridgerton boss Shonda Rhimes says there will be "exactly eight" seasons

Bridgerton boss Shonda Rhimes reveals exactly how many seasons there will be

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits