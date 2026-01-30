Bridgerton boss explains why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley aren't in part 1

Why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are missing from Bridgerton season 4 part 1.

By Katie Louise Smith

Are Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley in Bridgerton season 4? Here's why they're not in the first half.

Sad news Kanthony fans, Jonathan Bailey's Anthony and Simone Ashley's Kate do not appear in Bridgerton season 4 part 1...

Jonathan and Simone set the fandom alight with Anthony and Kate's romance front of centre of season 2 but since then, they haven't had much screen time despite the fact they are now head of the Bridgerton family.

Concerns were raised amongst fans last year when Simone's name was missing from the official cast list, prompting her to confirm that she would be back as the beloved Kate. Both she and Jonathan have confirmed that they have filmed for season 4, but where are they?

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell has now explained their absence and teased their role in part 2.

Why aren't Anthony and Kate in Bridgerton season 4 part 1?

Anthony and Kate do not appear in Bridgerton season 4 part 1. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Glamour, showrunner Jess Brownell has now explained why Anthony and Kate are missing from the season so far.

"They’re definitely around in part two," she says. "We made this meal of sending them off to India at the end of season three, and that’s a long journey. They weren’t going to come back immediately."

Anthony and Kate left for India at the end of season 3 where Kate was set to give birth to their first child. Of course, it would have taken months to get there, and they likely would have stayed longer to avoid travelling back with a newborn baby. Then, they have to travel back...

With season 4 picking up at the start of a new season in the Ton, their absence in the first half is kind of understandable. But don't worry, they will be back in part 2... in fact, we've already seen a glimpse of them in the teaser trailer for the next episodes.

Are Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley in Bridgerton season 4? Picture: Getty

Are Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley in Bridgerton season 4?

In the trailer for part 2, Anthony and Kate can be seen in bed with their adorable baby (complete with Kate's iconic eyebrow scrunch!) It also sounds like Anthony could play a big part in Benedict's ongoing story, with Kate spending time with Eloise, too.

"It always was in our minds because that brotherly relationship is so primary," Jess continues about Anthony's upcoming involvement in the storyline. "And I think that the Kate/Eloise dynamic is one that continues to be really interesting. So those are ways in which we’ll explore it."

Anthony and Kate return in Bridgerton season 4 part 2. Picture: Netflix

Back in 2024, Jess confirmed that Jonathan and Simone would not be leaving the show, telling Teen Vogue: "We love Jonny and Simone, and we’ll have them back as much as we are able to."

Last year, Jonathan confirmed he had filmed for a "couple of weeks" on the show, and Simone also revealed that they worked around her schedule to make sure Kate could make an appearance.

So, there you have it—stay tuned for Kanthony's big return!

