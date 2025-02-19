Bridgerton's Brimsley actor confirms Reynolds is still alive and will return

Bridgerton's Brimsley actor confirms Reynolds is still alive and will return
Bridgerton's Brimsley actor confirms Reynolds is still alive and will return.
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What happened to Reynolds and Brimsley in Queen Charlotte? Bridgerton season 4 could reunite the characters.

It's been the question on every Queen Charlotte fan's lips and now Jason Barnett has confirmed Reynolds is still alive.

As soon as Queen Charlotte came out, fans became obsessed with Brimsley and Reynolds. In episode 2 of the series, Queen Charlotte's secretary, Brimsley, and King George's secretary, Reynolds, start a relationship. It's clear that the couple are madly in love but, due to attitudes towards gay people at the time, they keep their romance secret.

Despite being together in the past, the series shows that Brimsley and Reynolds are no longer in each other's lives in the present Bridgerton timeline. There's even a heartbreaking flash-forward where we see Brimsley alone imagining that he's dancing with Reynolds, intercut with scenes of him actually dancing with Reynolds in their youth.

With Reynolds not yet appearing in Bridgerton, it's led fans to wonder what happened to him. Now, Jason Barnett, who plays Brimsley, has opened up about where Reynolds is and if he could appear in Bridgerton season 4.

Bridgerton shares first look at Benedict and Sophie in season 4

Speaking to FASHION magazine about Reynolds and Brimsley, Jason teased: "The thing is Reynolds isn't dead. That's the only thing [creator] Shonda [Rhimes] has said. So that cliffhanger from [Queen] Charlotte, it's a question I am asked every time. They said, 'What happened to Reynolds?'"

As for how Bridgerton will cover this going forward, Jason said: "Because they're so good at storytelling, I wouldn't be surprised if, at some point, they address that story. I think they might, in Bridgerton, answer a question."

He ended by saying: "I genuinely don't know but I know it's a narrative line they want to address at some point."

A narrative line they want to address at some point? I'm listening.

As Reynolds is still alive, it's possible that he's continued to work as King George's secretary in a separate residence to Queen Charlotte and Brimsley. Like Brimsely, Reynolds could have spent the rest of his adult life pining after his lost romance. A future season of Bridgerton could see the star-crossed lovers reunite.

Jason Barnett has been upgraded from a recurring cast member to a main cast member in season 4 so it's possible that the couple will reunite as soon as this upcoming season.

What do you think? Would you like to see Reynolds and Brimsley back together?

