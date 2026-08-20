Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan confirms Penelope will have a smaller role in season 5

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan confirms she will have a smaller role in season 5. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Neutrogena® UK & Ireland, Netflix

By Sam Prance

Will Penelope be in Bridgerton season 5 now that she's no longer Lady Whistledown? Here's what Nicola Coughlan has said about her future in the show.

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Nicola Coughlan has opened up about Bridgerton season 5 and revealed that Penelope will feature in less episodes.

After Penelope and Colin were the main couple in Bridgerton season 3, Penelope still played a major role in season 4. Following the reveal of her identity as Whistledown, Penelope ended up asking Queen Charlotte if she could step down from the writing the scandal sheet. The season wrapped with the Queen finally granting her wish before someone else quickly (and secretly) took up the mantle.

Bridgerton season 5 (which is set to focus on Francesca and Michaela) will see a different character take on the role of Lady Whistledown but what does this mean for Penelope? Here's what Nicola Coughlan has said about her future in the beloved Netflix show.

Nicola Coughlan will have a smaller role in Bridgerton season 5. Picture: Getty

Talking to E! News about juggling roles in Bridgerton and the new season of Only Murders in the Building, Nicola said: "It’s the best of both worlds, because I’m currently filming on Only Murders, but I still get to pop back to Bridgerton now and then and see everybody, and it’s just like coming home. You’re like, ‘Oh, hey guys, how you doing?'"

Nicola also confirmed that she will feature in less episodes of the show going forward and said it's "so nice and low pressure" to no longer be a main character.

As for how Nicola feels about Penelope no longer being Lady Whistledown, Nicola said: "It’s bittersweet. I feel like, God, I had such an epic run. I think that's part of the beauty of that world is it keeps reinventing itself."

She ended by saying: "Every season being a new story—it takes on a different guise."

Who will be Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton season 5? Picture: Alamy

Who will be Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton season 5?

The new identity of Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton season 5 is completely under wraps.

It is unclear if it's a character we know and love or someone new stepping into the role but there are fan theories around multiple characters including the likes of Hyacinth Bridgerton, the Featherington housekeeper Mrs. Varley, and Alice Mondrich.

What do you think? Are you excited to see someone else take on the role of Lady Whistledown?

Read more about Bridgerton here:

Bridgerton Season 4 Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

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