Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton? Showrunner confirms her future

30 January 2026, 22:15

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton?
Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton? Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Adjoa Andoh leaving Bridgerton? Lady Danbury's request to leave the Ton has left fans worried...

Bridgerton has given us many iconic divas over the years but none more fierce and fabulous than thee Lady Danbury.

Danbury, played by the brilliant Adjoa Andoh, is a powerful fixture in the Ton and a close friend of Queen Charlotte. She's stood by the Queen's side for decades but in season 4, she drops a bombshell when she shares her wishes to leave the Ton at the end of this season.

"I'm considering playing less of a part in society this year," Danbury tells the Queen in episode 1, adding that their friendship has been the "honour of [her] life."

"I should like to leave, for a time," Danbury says, but what does this mean? Is Danbury actually leaving? Is Adjoa Andoh leaving the show?

Showrunner Jess Brownell has now confirmed the fate of Lady Danbury and her future on Bridgerton.

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton?

Lady Danbury tells the Queen she would like to leave the Ton at the end of the season
Lady Danbury tells the Queen she would like to leave the Ton at the end of the season. Picture: Netflix

Thankfully, Adjoa Andoh is not leaving the show and Lady Danbury is not leaving the Ton for good either.

Confirming that she will return in season 5 and play a key role in the future of the show, Jess Brownell told Deadline: "I want to say very clearly that we have no intentions of Adjoa stepping back. She’s still absolutely a part of the story in Season 5."

"It was more about wanting to explore the dynamic between a friendship in which there’s a power imbalance, which is very on theme with this season, where we’re looking at the relationship between servants and their employers," she explained, alluding to the history between the Queen and Danbury which views have seen in Queen Charlotte.

"The Queen and Lady Danbury are real friends, but because of the power imbalance, it was interesting to explore what happens when Lady Danbury wants to do something for herself," she added. "It was an opportunity to explore new depth for their friendship."

Is Adjoa Andoh leaving Bridgerton?
Is Adjoa Andoh leaving Bridgerton? Picture: Getty

With four more episodes still to come, we'll have to wait and see what happens between the two and whether or not the Queen will allow Lady Danbury to take leave and travel the world.

Bridgerton season 4 part 2 drops on February 26th.

