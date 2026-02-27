Bridgerton author addresses recasting Hyacinth and Gregory actors

Will Bridgerton recast Hyacinth and Gregory? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Florence Hunt and Will Tilston have played Hyacinth and Gregory since the start of the show but will they one day lead their own seasons?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Will Bridgerton re-cast Gregory and Hyacinth for their own seasons? Author Julia Quinn has now weighed in on the conversation.

Bridgerton is no stranger to recasting characters. After portraying Francesca Bridgerton in seasons 1 and 2, Ruby Stokes had to step away from the role due to filming conflicts and Hannah Dodd stepped in to take over.

Now conversation has turned to Will Tilston and Florence Hunt who have been playing the two youngest siblings since the beginning of the show.

Some fans on social media are concerned that it would be "weird" for the duo, who started when they were 12 years old, to be the romantic leads in their own characters' seasons... but Julia Quinn doesn't agree.

Will Tilston and Florence Hunt have played Gregory and Hyacinth since season 1. Picture: Netflix

When asked about the debate, Julia Quinn told Us Weekly: "It’s funny because they were, like, 12 and 13 when they started. If you asked me that back then, I’d be like, 'I don’t know.' But when I saw them again at the premiere, they were both drinking wine. They’re both 18 now and Will was there with his girlfriend."

Pointing out how long it actually takes to film each season of the show, she added: "It takes a few years to film, so by the time we get to Hyacinth and Gregory, the actors are going to be well into their 20s."

"So I think it’ll probably be OK. Will it be weird that we knew them when they were 12? We see child stars grow up all the time."

Explaining how it felt to age them up within her own book series, she shared: "As a writer, it was hard to write those two books at first. I really had to let them grow up in my mind a bit and that was hard for both of them. I was really glad it took several years — but even so — I can’t remember how much time passed in the writing. I really had to let them grow up. It was tough."

Hyacinth takes on a much bigger role in Bridgerton season 4. Picture: Netflix

Fans have been sharing their opinions on social media and while there's some calls for them to be recast (some have called it "weird", "concerning" and "unethical"), the vast majority of viewers are in agreement: Will and Florence are the perfect Gregory and Hyacinth and should be able to lead their own seasons when the time comes.

"I cannot, will not, do not want to accept a recast for Hyacinth, this is the best Hyacinth Bridgerton we could ever have," one fan wrote on X/Twitter. Another added: "I get that there are weirdos but if I dedicated 13-15 years of my life to a show only for them to recast my character just as my season came to be I'd fr make it everybody's problem."

On Reddit, several fans are in agreement that they wouldn't mind if the final two seasons ended up being more 'wholesome', and perhaps toning things down instead of replacing Will and Florence.

"They should do what Will and Florence want to do when the time comes, and audiences will need to be chill about it either way," one user wrote.

Gregory attends a dance in Bridgerton season 4. Picture: Netflix

Amidst all the debate, Florence and Will have shared that they still don't even know whether they'll actually get the chance to tell their character's stories yet. Seasons 7 and 8 have not yet been confirmed by Netflix, despite executive producer Shonda Rhimes reassuring fans that they do plan on making all eight seasons.

In a new interview, Florence shared: "If I ever got the chance—and we actually have no idea—like, if I ever got the chance to do that story, I'd be over the moon [...] Hopefully, if we're lucky enough, one day we might be able to do it!"

By the time Gregory and Hyacinth's seasons roll around, both of the actors will be well in to their 20's.

Showrunner Jess Brownell has explained that each season of the show takes around 18 months to make, which means we're still several years away from seeing It's In His Kiss and On The Way To The Wedding play out on screen.

With Eloise and Francesca's seasons up next, it's highly likely that (if renewed!) the first of the final two seasons won't arrive until 2029 or 2030, at least.

Read more about Bridgerton here:

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.