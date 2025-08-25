Bridgerton boss Shonda Rhimes reveals exactly how many seasons there will be

25 August 2025, 19:43

Bridgerton boss Shonda Rhimes says there will be "exactly eight" seasons
Bridgerton boss Shonda Rhimes says there will be "exactly eight" seasons. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Shonda Rhimes has confirmed that every Bridgerton sibling will get their own season at Netflix.

Bridgerton fans, this author comes bearing exciting news. Icon, legend and executive producer of the Netflix series Shonda Rhimes has now teased the fate of the show and if you're a fan of Gregory and Hyacinth's stories, you're going to be very happy...

Shonda has now shared that there will (hopefully!) be exactly eight seasons of the show. Yep, all eight Bridgerton siblings are set to have their own season, just like in Julia Quinn's original novel series.

Of course, Netflix has not yet officially renewed the show through to season 8, but season 4 is set to be released in 2026, and seasons 5 and 6 are on the way. Thanks to the show's immense success, it doesn't look like it'll stop there.

Shonda also teased more Bridgerton spin-offs to come in the future. Violet and Edmund's love story, anyone?

Bridgerton seasons 4, 5 and 6 are confirmed and are on the way
Bridgerton seasons 4, 5 and 6 are confirmed and are on the way. Picture: Netflix

While speaking to Mishal Husain at the Edinburgh TV Festival, the creator of Grey's Anatomy and Scandal was asked how many seasons she thought Bridgerton would run for, and she was pretty sure in her response: "Exactly eight."

"The Bridgerton series is eight children," she said. "Violet Bridgerton and all eight of her children married. So every season is a child."

The previously renewed season 5 and 6, which fans have theorised will be about Francesca and Eloise (not necessarily in that order), have already been renewed but we won't see them on our screens for quite a few years yet due to how long it takes for a season to be filmed and then edited.

If Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) are the focuses of seasons 5 and 6, the youngest siblings Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) and Gregory (Will Tilston) will be the focuses of seasons 7 and 8.

Hyacinth marries Lady Danbury's grandson Gareth St. Clair, while Gregory marries Lucy Abernathy.

Gregory and Hyacinth's Bridgerton books will be turned into their own Netflix seasons
Gregory and Hyacinth's Bridgerton books will be turned into their own Netflix seasons. Picture: Netflix

Elsewhere in Shonda's comments about Bridgerton's future, she also teased that is “a possibility for spinoffs” in the future.

So far, there's only been one spin-off series, Queen Charlotte, and it was a massively successful series too. Since then, fans have been desperate to see more of the younger versions of several characters in the show, most notably Violet and Edmund Bridgerton and how they fell in love.

There's currently no updates on any other Bridgerton spin-offs yet, but there's plenty of source material thanks to Julia Quinn. There's even a whole Bridgerton prequel storyline within Quinn's Rokesby series.

Based on Shonda's comments, it looks like there's still plenty more to come from the iconic Bridgerton series. When that might arrive? We'll keep you posted when more updates appear.

