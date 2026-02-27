Bridgerton boss confirms who Eloise will marry in the Netflix series

27 February 2026, 17:15

Who does Eloise marry in Bridgerton?
Who does Eloise marry in Bridgerton? Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Who does Eloise marry in Bridgerton? Showrunner Jess Brownell confirms the show will stick to her love interest in the books.

Gentle readers, Eloise Bridgerton's love story is coming, and showrunner Jess Brownell has now confirmed exactly who she will end up with in the Netflix series.

Since the start of Bridgerton, fans have wondered if the show will stay true to who she marries in the books. Book Eloise marries a man, but fans have fallen in love with the seemingly queer-coded version of the character played by Claudia Jessie.

Claudia herself has been open to potentially exploring Eloise's sexuality, but Jess Brownell has shared a different take on Eloise's lack of interest in the marriage mart and refusal to follow heteronormative standards.

In an interview with Swooon, Jess Brownell has now confirmed who Eloise will end up with in the show and shut down theories about another potential love interest.

Who does Eloise marry in Bridgerton?

Eloise Bridgerton will marry Sir Phillip Crane in the Netflix series
Eloise Bridgerton will marry Sir Phillip Crane in the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

"I think we are interested in honouring the love interest from Eloise’s book," Jess told the outlet. "I can dispel, she’s not ending up with Theo. She’s ending up with the love interest from her book."

For those that haven't read the book, Eloise marries Sir Phillip Crane who has already been introduced in the show. Played by Chris Fulton, Sir Phillip appeared very briefly in seasons 1 and 2. He's currently married to Marina Thompson, who was previously engaged to his brother George before George's untimely death in battle, and the two have two children together.

And for those who wanted Eloise to end up with the print shop worker Theo, those dreams have now been quashed. Eloise will also not explore a queer romance either despite the theories that the character is queer-coded.

Chris Fulton previously played Sir Phillip Crane in Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2
Chris Fulton previously played Sir Phillip Crane in Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2. Picture: Netflix

While we know that Eloise will end up with Sir Phillip, Jess didn't share any more details about her upcoming season. Nor did she answer whether Chris Fulton would reprise his role as Sir Phillip.

"What exactly [Eloise’s season] looks like I don’t want to speak too much on because I want to keep it focused on Luke and Yerin for now before we talk about future seasons too much," she added.

"We do start production fairly soon on Season 5, and we historically have announced the start of production and revealed who the leads will be. So it won’t be too long, but yeah, I do want to make sure that Luke and Yerin get their moment."

Philoise is on the way, y'all!

