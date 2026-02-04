Bridgerton boss addresses theories that Eloise will end up with a woman

4 February 2026, 11:26

Is Eloise gay in Bridgerton? Showrunner Jess Brownell addresses theories
Is Eloise gay in Bridgerton? Showrunner Jess Brownell addresses theories. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"It's about her identity as a human being and relationship to society in the 1800s more than it is about her sexuality."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Will Bridgerton give Eloise a queer love story? Showrunner Jess Brownell may have just quashed those theories.

Since the show started, viewers have seen Eloise as a queer-coded character due to her lack of interest in the men of the ton, and marriage in general. Claudia Jessie has even addressed theories about Eloise's sexuality, telling Business Insider: "There's a strength in her that I think a queer storyline can connect."

With Eloise now confirmed to lead either season 5 or 6, fans are now wondering if the show will change her story to include a same-sex relationship or keep it the same as it is in the books, where she marries Sir Philip Crane.

Speaking to Out Magazine, Jess Brownell has now addressed the context behind Eloise's lack of interest in finding a husband—and it's not necessarily to do with her sexuality.

Since the start of the show, Eloise Bridgerton has not shown much interest in the men of the ton
Since the start of the show, Eloise Bridgerton has not shown much interest in the men of the ton. Picture: Netflix

"Plenty of people have asked like, 'Is Eloise queer?,' and I think like, we do sometimes think of this refusal to follow heteronormative standards as a queer statement," Jess told the outlet, before explaining that that may not be the case for Eloise.

"I think for Eloise, it's about her identity as a human being and relationship to society in the 1800s more than it is about her sexuality, specifically."

"But it's really wonderful to be able to represent a character as a counterpoint to all of these characters who are obsessed with marriage," she continued.

Eloise did previously have a crush on Theo in season 2 but since then, she's shown no explicit romantic interest in any other characters.

Eloise marries Sir Philip Crane in the Bridgerton books
Eloise marries Sir Philip Crane in the Bridgerton books. Picture: Netflix

Jess' comments are similar to those she shared in 2024, hinting that romance is simply just not in the cards for Eloise right now—with a man or a woman.

"We've talked about Eloise in the room a lot about the fact that to a lot of people, she does read as queer, and I totally understand why," Jess told TVLine back when season 3 was airing. "But we felt it's really important to hold space in this show where everyone is obsessed with romance for there to be a character — specifically a female character — for whom that is not the priority."

Explaining that it's not so much about Eloise needing to "meet someone of the right gender", Jess added that "she is genuinely more interested in cerebral pursuits at this moment."

Eloise is "on a path of finding her place in a society that doesn't make a lot of room for women who care more about ideas than they do love," Jess added.

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS Australia 2026's Danny Hewitt promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Danny's age, job, where he's from and more

Love Island fans have been rooting for Millie and Zac

Love Island fans worried Zac Woodworth has a "game plan" after shocking repost

Love Island

Ella Thomas ans Lloyd Jones made their relationship public in May 2025

Why did Love Island's Ella Thomas split from footballer Lloyd Jones?

Love Island

Chris Nield and Brook Champion married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook still together?

Mel and Luke on their MAFS wedding day

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

Gia Fleur's MAFS Australia promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Gia's age, job, child, ex-husband and more

Heated Rivalry creator reveals how many episodes season 2 will have

Heated Rivalry creator reveals how many episodes season 2 will have

BTS announce Netflix documentary and comeback live concert special

BTS announce Netflix documentary and comeback live concert special

Love Island's Sean and Belle were in a couple

Love Island's Sean slammed by his sister for how he handled Belle and Lucinda situation

Love Island

Helena Ford's All Stars promo image and pictured in the villa.

Love Island's Helena looked like a "different person" before in resurfaced pictures

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits