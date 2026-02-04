Bridgerton boss addresses theories that Eloise will end up with a woman

Is Eloise gay in Bridgerton? Showrunner Jess Brownell addresses theories. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

"It's about her identity as a human being and relationship to society in the 1800s more than it is about her sexuality."

Will Bridgerton give Eloise a queer love story? Showrunner Jess Brownell may have just quashed those theories.

Since the show started, viewers have seen Eloise as a queer-coded character due to her lack of interest in the men of the ton, and marriage in general. Claudia Jessie has even addressed theories about Eloise's sexuality, telling Business Insider: "There's a strength in her that I think a queer storyline can connect."

With Eloise now confirmed to lead either season 5 or 6, fans are now wondering if the show will change her story to include a same-sex relationship or keep it the same as it is in the books, where she marries Sir Philip Crane.

Speaking to Out Magazine, Jess Brownell has now addressed the context behind Eloise's lack of interest in finding a husband—and it's not necessarily to do with her sexuality.

Since the start of the show, Eloise Bridgerton has not shown much interest in the men of the ton. Picture: Netflix

"Plenty of people have asked like, 'Is Eloise queer?,' and I think like, we do sometimes think of this refusal to follow heteronormative standards as a queer statement," Jess told the outlet, before explaining that that may not be the case for Eloise.

"I think for Eloise, it's about her identity as a human being and relationship to society in the 1800s more than it is about her sexuality, specifically."

"But it's really wonderful to be able to represent a character as a counterpoint to all of these characters who are obsessed with marriage," she continued.

Eloise did previously have a crush on Theo in season 2 but since then, she's shown no explicit romantic interest in any other characters.

Eloise marries Sir Philip Crane in the Bridgerton books. Picture: Netflix

Jess' comments are similar to those she shared in 2024, hinting that romance is simply just not in the cards for Eloise right now—with a man or a woman.

"We've talked about Eloise in the room a lot about the fact that to a lot of people, she does read as queer, and I totally understand why," Jess told TVLine back when season 3 was airing. "But we felt it's really important to hold space in this show where everyone is obsessed with romance for there to be a character — specifically a female character — for whom that is not the priority."

Explaining that it's not so much about Eloise needing to "meet someone of the right gender", Jess added that "she is genuinely more interested in cerebral pursuits at this moment."

Eloise is "on a path of finding her place in a society that doesn't make a lot of room for women who care more about ideas than they do love," Jess added.

