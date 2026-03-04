Bridgerton showrunner confirms Eloise's season will be 'different' from the book

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell confirms Eloise's season will be 'different' from book. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

"There may be slight tweaks to the structure or the characters."

It's almost time for Eloise Bridgerton to take the spotlight in Bridgerton but when her season does arrive, it will be different to Julia Quinn's novel.

Despite the fact that we're still waiting for confirmation on whether Eloise or Francesca will be next focus of the Netflix series, showrunner Jess Brownell has been revealing quite a lot of insights into how Eloise's (played by Claudia Jessie) story will play out on screen.

Those who have read her book (To Sir Phillip, With Love) will already know what happens but it's now been confirmed that it won't be as faithful an adaptation as Benedict and Sophie's recent season.

So what will be changed? Here's what Jess has revealed...

Eloise Bridgerton's season will be different from her book. Picture: Netflix

It's already confirmed that Eloise will indeed end up with Sir Phillip, her love interest from the books, but there will be several changes and deviations to that storyline.

"I think it will be on par with some of the other seasons where we really try to honour the spirit of the book and the narrative arc, and a lot of the set pieces," Jess told Decider, clarifying that it won't be as faithful as Benophie's season. "But there may be slight tweaks to the structure or the characters, but not in a major way."

For those that haven't read Eloise's story, there's also one detail in her love story that makes it massively different from her siblings: It starts with her getting married, rather than building to an eventual wedding.

Eloise will marry Sir Phillip Crane in her Bridgerton season. Picture: Netflix

Eloise's character will mature a little more in future seasons too. Explaining the arc of her character to Vanity Fair, Jess said: "We wanted to give Eloise an arc this season. I feel like we held back on changing her character too much in the past few seasons because we were further away from her own season, and we never want to get too ahead of the story."

"But after everything Eloise has been through, especially with Penelope and with Cressida in season three, it felt time for her to get to the point where...it's not that she's abandoning her progressive ideals, but she is opening her heart and realizing that for other people, marriage really works, it can give them agency."

She added: "So, I'm excited to see the ways in which that allows her to grow and change in season five."

Eloise's love story in Bridgerton starts with a marriage. Picture: Netflix

Writing on Bridgerton season 5 has already been done and production is set to start very soon. Netflix will continue to celebrate Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha's incredible work on season 4 before sharing the news about season 5's leads with the world.

Will it be Eloise or Francesca? We're sat for both either way!

