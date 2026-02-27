Exclusive

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha got folliculitis after filming bath tub scene for 7 hours

27 February 2026, 13:21

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha got folliculitis after filming Benedict and Sophie's bath tub scene
Bridgerton's Yerin Ha got folliculitis after filming Benedict and Sophie's bath tub scene. Picture: Getty, Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Luke and Yerin spent SEVEN hours filming Benedict and Sophie's steamy bath tub scene.

Bridgerton's bathtub scene is steamy, romantic and one that will go down in 'Sexy Bridgerton Scene' history but in reality? It was a bloody nightmare!

Over the past few years, the Bridgerton cast have shared the less-than-glamorous behind-the-scenes details about filming the show's signature love scenes. From Jonathan Bailey and Simon Ashley using half-inflated netballs between them to Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton literally breaking furniture... there's been some hilarious stories.

Now, Yerin Ha has revealed the brutal skin condition she ended up with after spending 7 hours (!) in the bath with Luke Thompson to create that scene.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 4 part 2

Bridgerton's Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha reveal shock bathtub injury!

In episode 8, Benedict and Sophie have an emotional conversation resulting in Benedict apologising to her for asking her to be his mistress. He then tells her he loves her.

The two then climb into the bath and share an intimate moment... but the reality of filming it wasn't as smooth as it looked on the show.

Speaking to Jordan, Chris and Sian on Capital Breakfast, Yerin revealed she ended up with folliculitis thanks to the combination of the bathwater and her protective intimacy-wear.

Yerin Ha got folliculitis after filming the Bridgerton bathtub scene
Yerin Ha got folliculitis after filming the Bridgerton bathtub scene. Picture: Netflix

"There’s a scene where we are in a bathtub, and basically I put baby powder on me because I was told that it will help dry my skin to put the intimacy-wear on with the tape," she told the trio.

"And then basically the next day after the bathtub, I got hives all over my body and I got folliculitis. So, I needed steroid cream, but I blame myself because I think it was a combination of baby powder and the bath water."

"We were in the bath for 6 hours— 7 hours," Luke added, before Yerin chipped in: "But you were fine! So it's me, I'm the sensitive gal!"

Luke Thompson improvised the Benedict finger detail in the staircase scene
Luke Thompson improvised the Benedict finger detail in the staircase scene. Picture: Netflix

And as for how Luke and Yerin anticipated having to deal with their family reacting to those spicy scenes? "I just given them the timestamps and I was like, 'Do what you will!'," Yerin shared.

