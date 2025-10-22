Will Sullivan be in Boots season 2? Max Parker explains shock cliffhanger ending

Will Sullivan be in Boots season 2? Max Parker explains shock cliffhanger ending. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Boots ends with Sullivan making a game-changing decision and now Max Parker's teased what's next.

If you've finished Boots and are wondering if Max Parker will return as Sullivan in Boots season 2, we're here to help.

Boots season 1 introduces fans to many different characters and Sergeant Liam Robert Sullivan has quickly emerged as a fan favourite. At the start of the series, Sullivan appears to be harsh and cold to closeted gay marine Cameron Cope. However, Sullivan gradually softens on Cameron and we learn that he is harbouring secrets of his own.

At the end of Boots season 1, Sullivan has a sudden change of heart...but will he season 2? Here's what Max Parker has said about Boots' cliffhanger ending and the future of his Boots character.

In Boots season 1, we learn that Sullivan is secretly gay like Cameron. Not only that but he had a romantic relationship with Major Aaron Wilkinson in Guam and moved back to the US out of feat that people would find out his secret. In the show, Sullivan is questioned about his sexuality and he later turns to alcohol and beats up a guy in a bar.

In episode 8, Jones goes missing and Sullivan helps look for him with Cameron. When the pair eventually find Jones, Sullivan gives Cameron his radio and runs off into the wilderness leaving his future uncertain.

Discussing the ending with Decider, Max said: "That symbolic moment where he passes the radio to Cameron, it’s I think the first time you see Sullivan give in to what’s about to happen. He’s put someone in a coma, he’s literally struggling with alcoholism, and he’s being chased down by the law for other things and for being gay.”

As for where Sullivan's gone, Max added: “I don’t know where it’s going to go but, I mean, there’s so many places. I know as much as you.”

Will Max Parker be in Boots season 2? Picture: Netflix

Will Max Parker be in Boots season 2?

Whatever happens, it seems like this is far from the end for Sullivan in Boots. Discussing a future season, Max said: "There’s so many great characters...and you don’t necessarily get to see all of the characters [in Season 1]. I think we’ve just scratched the surface of so many of them. So I think it it needs a Season 2."

What do you think? What will happen to Sullivan in Boots season 2?

