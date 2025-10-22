Will Sullivan be in Boots season 2? Max Parker explains shock cliffhanger ending

22 October 2025, 17:47

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Boots ends with Sullivan making a game-changing decision and now Max Parker's teased what's next.

If you've finished Boots and are wondering if Max Parker will return as Sullivan in Boots season 2, we're here to help.

Boots season 1 introduces fans to many different characters and Sergeant Liam Robert Sullivan has quickly emerged as a fan favourite. At the start of the series, Sullivan appears to be harsh and cold to closeted gay marine Cameron Cope. However, Sullivan gradually softens on Cameron and we learn that he is harbouring secrets of his own.

At the end of Boots season 1, Sullivan has a sudden change of heart...but will he season 2? Here's what Max Parker has said about Boots' cliffhanger ending and the future of his Boots character.

Watch Netflix's Boots trailer

In Boots season 1, we learn that Sullivan is secretly gay like Cameron. Not only that but he had a romantic relationship with Major Aaron Wilkinson in Guam and moved back to the US out of feat that people would find out his secret. In the show, Sullivan is questioned about his sexuality and he later turns to alcohol and beats up a guy in a bar.

In episode 8, Jones goes missing and Sullivan helps look for him with Cameron. When the pair eventually find Jones, Sullivan gives Cameron his radio and runs off into the wilderness leaving his future uncertain.

Discussing the ending with Decider, Max said: "That symbolic moment where he passes the radio to Cameron, it’s I think the first time you see Sullivan give in to what’s about to happen. He’s put someone in a coma, he’s literally struggling with alcoholism, and he’s being chased down by the law for other things and for being gay.”

As for where Sullivan's gone, Max added: “I don’t know where it’s going to go but, I mean, there’s so many places. I know as much as you.”

Will Max Parker be in Boots season 2?

Whatever happens, it seems like this is far from the end for Sullivan in Boots. Discussing a future season, Max said: "There’s so many great characters...and you don’t necessarily get to see all of the characters [in Season 1]. I think we’ve just scratched the surface of so many of them. So I think it it needs a Season 2."

What do you think? What will happen to Sullivan in Boots season 2?

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

