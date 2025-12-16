Here's why Netflix cancelled Boots ahead of season 2

Boots season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Boots season 2? Netflix have officially cancelled the show.

Unfortunately for fans of Netflix's new military drama Boots, the show has been cancelled ahead of a second season.

As soon as Netflix announced they were adapting Greg Cope White's memoir The Pink Marine into a series, fans were desperate to see if it would live up to the source material. Starring Miles Heizer as closeted teenage marine Cameron Cope, the show explores what it was like to serve when it was illegal to be out and homosexual in the US military.

Boots season 1 ends on multiple huge cliffhangers and fans were desperate to see what happens to Cameron Cope, Ray McAffey, Sergeant Sullivan and the rest of the show's characters next. However, season 2 is not happening.

Has Boots been renewed for season 2 by Netflix?

Sadly for fans, Boots has been cancelled by Netflix. According to Deadline, it "was not a straightforward cancellation". The outlet claims that the show, which earned positive reviews, received "respectable ratings" and Netflix and Sony Pictures Televsion were in talks to potentially bring the show back for a second season.

SonyTV even extended options on cast members Miles Heizer, Liam Oh, Kieron Moore, Dominic Goodman, Angus O’Brien, Blake Burt and Rico Paris. However, it wasn't enough to convince Netflix to continue on with the series.

While Boots views did double in its second week (9.4 million) on Netflix, it appears that they ultimately weren't enough for the platform to continue developing the show.

Has Boots been renewed for season 2 by Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Will Boots be picked up by another platform?

The Boots cast and crew, they've all expressed interest in continuing the show. Speaking to Variety, lead actor Miles Heizer said: "There are a lot of stories to tell, from more of Greg’s different experiences in the Marines to Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell to when it was repealed. I would do it for 10 seasons if they let us."

However, Deadline say that Netflix’s strict exclusivity terms make it "virtually impossible for an outside studio" to shop the series.

Was Boots season 2 going to be set in Iraq? Picture: Netflix

Was Boots season 2 going to be set in Iraq?

Plot details for Boots season 2 were never revealed. As season 1 ended with Cameron seeing President George H.W. Bush announce that the U.S. were going to war with Iraq, it's possible that season 2 would have been partly set in Iraq. If so, this would have veered from Greg Cope White's book The Pink Marine.

In the series, both Cameron Cope and Sergeant Liam Robert Sullivan are loosely based on Greg. In his time serving, Greg became a sergeant. However, after six years, he ultimately decided not to reenlist in order to live life as his authentic self. It's unclear if Sullivan would have quit the military in season 2.

Talking about the cliffhanger with Decider, Miles said: "It’s a very powerful ending to see this beautiful camaraderie and then this harsh reality of what they actually signed up for hits them. I think that would be very interesting to explore in Season 2."

