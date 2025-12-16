Here's why Netflix cancelled Boots ahead of season 2

16 December 2025, 16:58 | Updated: 16 December 2025, 17:18

Boots season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show
Boots season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Boots season 2? Netflix have officially cancelled the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Unfortunately for fans of Netflix's new military drama Boots, the show has been cancelled ahead of a second season.

As soon as Netflix announced they were adapting Greg Cope White's memoir The Pink Marine into a series, fans were desperate to see if it would live up to the source material. Starring Miles Heizer as closeted teenage marine Cameron Cope, the show explores what it was like to serve when it was illegal to be out and homosexual in the US military.

Boots season 1 ends on multiple huge cliffhangers and fans were desperate to see what happens to Cameron Cope, Ray McAffey, Sergeant Sullivan and the rest of the show's characters next. However, season 2 is not happening.

Watch Netflix's Boots trailer

Has Boots been renewed for season 2 by Netflix?

Sadly for fans, Boots has been cancelled by Netflix. According to Deadline, it "was not a straightforward cancellation". The outlet claims that the show, which earned positive reviews, received "respectable ratings" and Netflix and Sony Pictures Televsion were in talks to potentially bring the show back for a second season.

SonyTV even extended options on cast members Miles Heizer, Liam Oh, Kieron Moore, Dominic Goodman, Angus O’Brien, Blake Burt and Rico Paris. However, it wasn't enough to convince Netflix to continue on with the series.

While Boots views did double in its second week (9.4 million) on Netflix, it appears that they ultimately weren't enough for the platform to continue developing the show.

Has Boots been renewed for season 2 by Netflix?
Has Boots been renewed for season 2 by Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Will Boots be picked up by another platform?

The Boots cast and crew, they've all expressed interest in continuing the show. Speaking to Variety, lead actor Miles Heizer said: "There are a lot of stories to tell, from more of Greg’s different experiences in the Marines to Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell to when it was repealed. I would do it for 10 seasons if they let us."

However, Deadline say that Netflix’s strict exclusivity terms make it "virtually impossible for an outside studio" to shop the series.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if/when Boots continues.

Was Boots season 2 going to be set in Iraq?
Was Boots season 2 going to be set in Iraq? Picture: Netflix

Was Boots season 2 going to be set in Iraq?

Plot details for Boots season 2 were never revealed. As season 1 ended with Cameron seeing President George H.W. Bush announce that the U.S. were going to war with Iraq, it's possible that season 2 would have been partly set in Iraq. If so, this would have veered from Greg Cope White's book The Pink Marine.

In the series, both Cameron Cope and Sergeant Liam Robert Sullivan are loosely based on Greg. In his time serving, Greg became a sergeant. However, after six years, he ultimately decided not to reenlist in order to live life as his authentic self. It's unclear if Sullivan would have quit the military in season 2.

Talking about the cliffhanger with Decider, Miles said: "It’s a very powerful ending to see this beautiful camaraderie and then this harsh reality of what they actually signed up for hits them. I think that would be very interesting to explore in Season 2."

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: RAYE says she is "available" to perform the next James Bond theme song

RAYE Paints A Chaotic Portrait While Answering Questions | Portrait Mode

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what happens if an actor gets aroused during a sex scene

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what happens if an actor gets aroused during a sex scene
December 10 already set for follow up documentary series after 'Simon Cowell: The Next Act'

December 10 already set for follow up documentary series after 'Simon Cowell: The Next Act'
Meg and Dejon pictured smiling together and having a serious conversation in the villa.

Have Love Island's Meg and Dejon split?

Love Island

Here's what time Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 comes out

Here's what time Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 comes out

Angry Ginge's promo image a pictured with Lisa Riley on a live stream.

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge confesses secret crush on "beautiful" campmate

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer leaves fans concerned Steve and Dustin will die

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer leaves fans concerned Steve and Dustin will die

Simon Cowell has introduced his new boyband - December 10

Who are December 10? Meet Simon Cowell's new Netflix boy band

Leigh and Davide pictured smiling at a red carpet event and Keye looking angry on MAFS.

MAFS UK's Leigh defends Davide's new relationship after 'shady' Keye remark

Simon Cowell and his new boy band 'December 10'

Simon Cowell's new boy band name 'December 10' has One Direction fans divided

Is there a Cheetah Girls 4 movie being made? The Cheetah Girls 4 rumours explained

Will there be a Cheetah Girls 4? The new movie rumours explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits