Bimini Bon Boulash: A Fact File On The Drag Race UK Series 2 Queen

21 January 2021, 17:24

Bimini Bon Boulash: Drag Race series 2
Bimini Bon Boulash: Drag Race series 2. Picture: BBC

Bimini Bon Boulash is among the Drag Race UK series 2 queens turning heads, so let’s get to know the star – from how old she is to where she’s from.

Bimini Bon Boulash is hoping to impress the likes of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 2.

Ellie Diamond: Drage Race UK Star's Instagram, Age & Dundee Drive Thru Job

Describing herself as ‘East London’s bendiest b***h’, Bimini has promised her Drag Race experience to be a “whole journey”, so let’s get to know the queen.

Bimini Bon Boulash said she's the 'bendiest b****h' in East London
Bimini Bon Boulash said she's the 'bendiest b****h' in East London. Picture: BBC

Who is Bimini Bon Boulash, what is her real name?

Bimini Bon Boulash is ‘East London’s plant-based princess’, but she’s originally from Norwich.

She’s got such a huge fan base already that she has a whole website of merchandise, Bimini Babes, where she sells t-shirts, posters and face masks.

Bimini’s name, when untucked, is Tommy Hibbitts.

Bimini Bon Boulash is hoping to be crowned queen of Drag Race UK series 2
Bimini Bon Boulash is hoping to be crowned queen of Drag Race UK series 2. Picture: Bimini Bon Boulash/Instagram

How old is Bimini Bon Boulash?

Bimini is 26 years old.

She said she’s been a fan of Drag Race since she was 18, so we’re looking forward to seeing all the lewks she’s been developing over the years.

What is Bimini Bon Boulash’s Instagram?

You can follow Bimini on Instagram @biminibabes, where she’s fast gaining thousands of followers every time Drag Race airs on BBC.

Drag Race UK series 2 continues Thursday nights at 7pm on BBC iPlayer.

