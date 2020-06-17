Big Brother’s Grace And Mikey Are Still Married 14 Years After Meeting On Channel 4 Show

Mikey and Grace met inside the Big Brother house. Picture: PA images

Big Brother contestants Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton have been married for 14 years.

Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton have shocked Big Brother fans by revealing they are still married, 14 years after meeting on the show.

The pair, who met while appearing on series seven, also have three children together!

Grace and Mikey are still going strong. Picture: PA images

Grace caused a stir when she threw a glass of water over fellow housemate Susie Verrico on the night she was evicted.

However, she’s insisted she ‘loved every second’ of her experience in an interview with a tabloid.

She told them: “I absolutely loved every second of it from the audition rounds to all the amazing opportunities that came after the show.

“The highlight really was meeting my husband, the daddy of our three munchkins.

"Mikey has said that there was an immediate attraction and I thought, 'wow this will be a fantastic summer'.

"It was kind of like a holiday romance. We just enjoyed it really and everything we did since then has felt right for us.”

Grace didn’t pursue a career as a reality star and instead went on to set up performing arts schools around the country which she then sold for a staggering amount of money.

She then bought a stunning property in London which she shares with her adorable family.

She added: "Without Big Brother, I would never of been able to buy a quarter of a million pound flat in London by myself at the age of 20 and travel the way I did.”

Fans of BB have been reliving iconic episodes on All4 which are being aired in celebration of the its 20th anniversary.

The moment Craig Phillips confronted 'Nasty Nick' in series 1 sent Twitter into meltdown earlier this week as fans couldn't get over how 'tense' and 'dramatic' it was.

