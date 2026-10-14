Who is up for eviction on Big Brother this week?

Big Brother contestants face nominations and evictions every week. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

The Big Brother 2026 housemates delivered a Killer Nomination this week so who is up for eviction? Here's the latest from the house.

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Big Brother 2026 has had quite the past seven days as they've not only had a visit from Gemma Collins, they were also divided into two teams, Red and Blue, and pitted against one another.

In a house already full of tension, thanks to housemate Rochelle Rackham's unacceptable comment towards Yasmin and her row with Phillip, it's fair to say the TV twist came at the wrong time for the contestants.

And as if that wasn't enough, it was revealed the winning team would also be able to hand out a Killer Nomination. This meant someone from the opposite team would automatically face the public vote.

With the Blue Team, consisting of Samuel, Catrin, Harry, Lynx, Philip and Rochelle, declared the winners, they dished out the brutal Killer Nomination.

The Big Brother housemates were split into Blue and Red teams this week for their challenge. Picture: ITV

Who is up for eviction this week?

As decided by the Blue Team, Yasmin was delivered the Killer Nomination meaning she automatically faces the public vote this Friday.

During the decision making process, Rochelle picked her as she doesn't contribute nothing to the house while Sam agreed that she takes more than she gives.

Housemates will nominate as usual in the Diary Room later this week meaning at least three housemates will face eviction on Friday.

Big Brother's Yasmin found herself facing the brutal Killer Nomination meaning she will face eviction this week. Picture: ITV

Who has been evicted from the Big Brother house so far?

Starting from the first evicted housemate to the most recent, the contestants who have left so far are:

Charlotte Nott is so far the only housemate who has walked from the Big Brother house this series.

Read more Big Brother news:

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