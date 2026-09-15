When is Big Brother UK 2026 on? Here's the full TV schedule

Big Brother 2026 is on TV screens for a total of eight weeks as we get to know 16 new contestants. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Big Brother UK 2026 is back on for another series of evictions, challenges and twists - but what nights is it on? Here's all the viewing details you need to know.

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AJ Odudu and Will Best are back as our hosts of Big Brother 2026 and on 13th September, they kicked off series four on ITV2.

Introducing 16 new housemates into the famous house, it's going to be a series of shining personalities, tested patiences and new relationships.

With Big Brother set to last eight weeks, the final winning housemate will leave £100,000 richer after winning over the public vote.

So when is Big Brother UK 2026 on? And where can you watch it? Here are all the TV schedule details to make note of.

Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best have returned for another series. Picture: ITV2

How do you watch Big Brother UK 2026?

If you're looking to tune into all the latest housemate drama then you'll find it all on ITV2.

Each episode features one hour (and sometimes longer!) of the day before's best storylines but if you're unable to watch it in the moment, you can also log onto their streaming service ITVX, and catch up there.

Big Brother was purchased by ITV in 2023 and has a huge amount of success with the relaunch. They have also recorded Celebrity Big Brother series but took a hiatus from that version this year. It's believed to return in 2027.

Big Brother UK hosts a live eviction every Friday night. Picture: ITV2

When is Big Brother UK 2026 on?

You can catch up on all the house details every night at 9pm on ITV2.

On Friday nights, as per tradition, hosts AJ and Will are to present the live eviction. Big Brother does not air on TV on Saturday nights.

There is also the Big Brother UK spin-off show, Big Brother: The Group Chat, which features hosts Kate Lawler and GK Barry. Each episodes invites celebrities and guests who help dissect the latest instalment from the BB house.

You can watch this straight after the main episode at 10pm every night and also on ITVX.

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