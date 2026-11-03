What did Big Brother's Rochelle say that was cut from the show?

3 November 2026, 11:16

Big Brother UK 2026 contestant Rochelle
Fans are wondering, what did Big Brother's Rochelle say that was cut from the show? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Big Brother UK's Rochelle's alleged offensive comments have now been revealed by an insider.

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Recent scenes of Big Brother UK made viewers sure they'd missed some context as Omar voiced his upset at Rochelle still being in the house despite making "mad" comments.

Then, during their exit interviews, both Rhianna and Philip revealed that Rochelle had made a comment that didn't align with their values and therefore they began distancing themselves from her. Later, Rhianna claimed in a TikTok live that it was "racist comments".

It was previously reported by The Sun that Rochelle had made some comments about a Black man on a train and offended Lynx. While the scenes never aired it was said that the pair made amends and Rochelle apologised to him.

Now, they have revealed that the alleged remark came about when the housemates were discussing takeaways.

Rochelle has come under fire from Big Brother fans
Rochelle has come under fire from Big Brother fans. Picture: ITV

What did Rochelle say that was cut from Big Brother?

We won't repeat any offensive language but it's been alleged that an offensive term about Chinese people was used.

The Sun's source said: "The housemates were all talking about takeaways and Rochelle made a shocking, racist comment concerning Chinese people. Obviously this was not aired as part of the edit."

ITV were approached by The Sun to verify the accusation. In response ITV have said: "All Housemates receive Respect and Inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother Senior team to prepare them for living in the House and to set out Big Brother’s expectations for appropriate behaviour and language.

"Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and any instances of inappropriate behaviour are responded to appropriately and promptly."

We have also separately contacted ITV for comment.

Big Brother's Omar said he forgave Rochelle
Big Brother's Omar said he forgave Rochelle. Picture: ITV

This was all brought to light on Sunday night when Omar reacted to Rhianna being evicted and getting booed by the audience. He turned to Lynx and Twinks and said: "I just can't understand how Rochelle can say all those mad things and still be here and still get cheers bro, like I don't feel like she deserves to be here bro."

Later, talking to Twinks and Samuel in the hot tub, Omar added: "Everything that she's said, I feel like it's annoyed me at this point. But you know what? Honestly? Honest to God I forgive her, for my sake I forgive her."

On Monday night's episode, Rochelle said that she doesn't intend to offend people but things just 'slip out'. Talking to Lynx after she got upset she said: "I'd never say something to - well I probably would say something to offend you, but I wouldn't mean it. I find it very easy, it just slips out."

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