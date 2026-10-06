Who is Big Brother UK's Yasmin? Age, job and where she's from
6 October 2026, 21:00
Here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother UK series 4 contestant Yasmin from her age to where she's from.
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Since entering the Big Brother UK house, Yasmin has quickly become a fan-favourite, with many praising her likeable and kind nature.
Before making her glamorous entrance to the Big Brother house, Yasmin revealed she would bring her "bubbly personality" to the house.
She said: “I have a very bubbly personality. I’m very straightforward – what you see is what you get with me. You’ll never be left wondering what you think about me. You will always know exactly where you stand with me.”
While Yasmin continues to win over the nation, here's everything we know about her.
How old is Big Brother's Yasmin?
She is 29 years old.
What is Big Brother's Yasmin's job?
Outside of the house Yasmin works as a teacher.
Yasmin revealed what she'd do if she won the £100k prize money, saying: “My mum has six children – she was a single mum. So I would 100% love to help my mum and actually make us financially secure and financially free.”
Where is Big Brother's Yasmin from?
Big Brother's Yasmin is from Manchester.
What is Big Brother's Yasmin instagram?
It appears all the series 4 Big Brother contestants accounts have temporarily been removed while they're in the house.
Bookmark this page as we'll update it when we have Yasmin's Instagram!
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