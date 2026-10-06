Who is Big Brother UK's Yasmin? Age, job and where she's from

6 October 2026, 21:00

Big Brother UK's Yasmin promo image and pictured I the diary room.
Who is Big Brother UK's Yasmin? Age, job and where she's from. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother UK series 4 contestant Yasmin from her age to where she's from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since entering the Big Brother UK house, Yasmin has quickly become a fan-favourite, with many praising her likeable and kind nature.

Before making her glamorous entrance to the Big Brother house, Yasmin revealed she would bring her "bubbly personality" to the house.

She said: “I have a very bubbly personality. I’m very straightforward – what you see is what you get with me. You’ll never be left wondering what you think about me. You will always know exactly where you stand with me.”

While Yasmin continues to win over the nation, here's everything we know about her.

Big Brother's Yasmin pictured during entrance.
Big Brother's Yasmin admitted she's watched the show for years. Picture: ITV

How old is Big Brother's Yasmin?

She is 29 years old.

What is Big Brother's Yasmin's job?

Outside of the house Yasmin works as a teacher.

Yasmin revealed what she'd do if she won the £100k prize money, saying: “My mum has six children – she was a single mum. So I would 100% love to help my mum and actually make us financially secure and financially free.”

Where is Big Brother's Yasmin from?

Big Brother's Yasmin is from Manchester.

Big Brother's Yasmin pictured in the house.
Big Brother's Yasmin didn't have a strategy before joining the show. Picture: ITV

What is Big Brother's Yasmin instagram?

It appears all the series 4 Big Brother contestants accounts have temporarily been removed while they're in the house.

Bookmark this page as we'll update it when we have Yasmin's Instagram!

Read more reality TV news here:

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more. Start your free trial on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Big Brother UK's Philip Regan promo image and pictured in the house.

Who is Big Brother UK's Philip Regan 'Queen of Scotty Road'? Age, job and where he's from

Big Brother UK's Rob Stirzaker promo image and pictured in the house.

Who is Big Brother UK's Rob Stirzaker? Age, job and where he's from

Big Brother's Pauline Adeyemo promo image and pictured in 2015 making her West Ham debut.

Every job Big Brother UK's Pauline's had before the show

Big Brother winner Ali has spoken out on how Twinks is being treated on the show

Big Brother winner Ali says Twinks is being 'bullied' like she was on the show

Adults actor Jack Innanen addresses Paul Baker "queerbaiting" accusations

Adults actor Jack Innanen addresses Paul Baker "queerbaiting" accusations

Is Wednesday ending with season 3? Jenna Ortega's stunt double's deleted post explained

Is Wednesday ending with season 3? Jenna Ortega's stunt double's deleted post explained

When will Verity be on streaming? How to watch online

When will Verity be on streaming? How to watch online

Big Brother UK's Twink Burnett promo image and pictured during an interview.

Who is Big Brother UK's Twinks Burnett? Age, witch identity, real name and more

Here's everything you need to know about Big Brother UK's Catrin

Who is Big Brother UK's Catrin Richards? Age, job and where she's from

Love Island's Paige Thorne holding her baby boy and pictured during a video.

Love Island's Paige Thorne explains unique pronunciation of her baby boy’s name

Love Island

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Off Campus

Bridgerton

Wednesday

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Zara Larsson

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits