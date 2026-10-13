Big Brother UK's major nomination twist causes chaos among the housemates

Big Brother UK's major nomination twist causes chaos among the housemates. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Here's everything you need to know about the Big Brother nomination twist before tonight's episode.

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At the moment everything is to play for in the Big Brother house, as a killer nomination has just been announced and it's set to shake things up.

This past week has been a rollercoaster of emotions for the housemates, as they welcomed celebrity housemate Gemma Collins. The following day they were divided into two teams, Team Blue and Team Red, and forced to battle in a series of challenges.

Although the nomination twist was revealed to viewers last night (12th October) on Big Brother's spin-off show, Big Brother:The Group Chat, we’ve now got a teaser of the the moment it was revealed to the housemates.

Big Brother's Rob and Samuel were pick as captains by Gemma Collins. Picture: ITV

In the teaser for tonight's episode, the housemates learn that the winning team will have the power to nominate one housemate from the losing team for eviction this Friday.

This means that three housemates could be up for eviction, as the usual nomination will take place later this week.

Before the housemates learnt about the nomination twist, tensions appeared to be running high during a challenge, as Omar El Mayer can be heard saying to one of his housemates: "You're so s--t. You're just the worst, it's a f-----g domino. Just place it and go."

Rhianna Collins then calls him out, saying: "Shut up Omar, just one second."

Team Blue's captain Samuel Keen even tells his fellow housemates: "You guys are showing your true characters in the game."

In the comments, fans seemed very excited about this nomination twist and have shared who they'd like for the winning team to pick. One fan commented: "I NEED the Red team to win and them nominating Rochelle OR Phillip !"

Someone else said: "I hope blue win so they'll pick Omar✌🏼"

A third person penned: "💙Wins = Omar public vote ❤️Wins = Phillip public vote It’s about time we sent a man out for a change."

Who do you hope gets nominated?

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