Big Brother winner Ali says Twinks is being 'bullied' like she was on the show

She said: "The treatment looks the same because bullying always looks the same. It's just in different fonts."

6 October 2026, 17:35

Big Brother winner Ali has spoken out on how Twinks is being treated on the show
Big Brother winner Ali has spoken out on how Twinks is being treated on the show. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Big Brother UK winner Ali Bromley has addressed the treatment of new housemate Twinks on the current series.

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On Friday night (October 2nd) Big Brother waved goodbye to Johanne and welcomed two new housemates, Twinks and Catrin. Twinks instantly made an impression when she revealed to the house that she identifies as a witch.

Explaining why she identifies as a witch, Twinks cited the historic treatment of women and the origins of the term 'witch'. It caused a heated debate amongst the housemates, but it also sparked a conversation with viewers about the parallels between Twinks and 2024 Big Brother winner Ali Bromley.

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: "Do Philip and Rochelle realise that the last woman in big brother who got called a witch (in a derogatory way) ended up winning the show with a landslide victory."

Now, Ali has taken to socials to address fans pointing out the similarities between how she was treated on the show two years ago and how Twinks is being treated in the current series.

Twinks started a big debate in the Big Brother house when she revealed she identified as a witch
Twinks started a big debate in the Big Brother house when she revealed she identified as a witch. Picture: ITV

Speaking on her Instagram story, Ali said: "Okay, do I consider myself the same as Twinks? No, absolutely not. Obviously we're very objectively different. Aside from the fact that she's 1,000% more jolly and cheerful and colourful than I could ever claim to be, she self-identifies as the witch. I do not. I got called a witch by other people, which is entirely different."

She went on to explain the difference in how she was called a witch versus Twinks identifying as one, saying: "I got called the witch in the context of being bullied by other people who wanted to get me out the house, and in that context it was a misogynistic slur.

"Witch is not always used in a misogynistic way, but when it was directed towards me, it definitely was."

Ali went on to say that the housemates' reactions to Twinks saying she was a witch "were really interesting". She explained that she believes the parallels between her and Twinks are actual being drawn because Twinks is experiencing bullying in the same way she did.

She said: "Even if we're different kind of people, yes, there is some similarities. People are scared of her and they're intimidated by her, and that's why they're so mean to her. Maybe the same was true for me, but with like a few other things, because I did bring some of it on myself, and I'm aware of that."

The Big Brother winner added: "But yeah, it looks the same. The treatment looks the same because bullying always looks the same. It's just in different fonts."

Big Brother's Ali took to her Instagram story to address the discourse around Twinks
Big Brother's Ali took to her Instagram story to address the discourse around Twinks. Picture: Instagram

She somberly added: "And I hope she's okay. Because I wasn't okay, and I really suffered and struggled at times, and I wasn't okay for a really long time when I left the house.

"And I really avoided saying that because I didn't want the people that hated me to kind of revel in it. So I hid it for a long time. But yeah, I'll boldly say it really damaged my mental health for a very long time and continued when I left the house. So I hope she's okay."

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