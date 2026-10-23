Big Brother's Twinks and Sam's audition tapes have been revealed

23 October 2026, 21:00

Big Brother's Twinks Burnett and Sam Keen pictured during audition tapes.
Big Brother's Twinks and Sam audition tapes has been revealed. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Big Brother’s Twinks Burnett and Sam Keen have had their audition tapes revealed while they're still in the house.

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While the Big Brother house continues to deliver chaos and drama, we’ve been treated to the audition tapes of Twinks Burnett and Sam Keen, revealing exactly how they secured their spots on the show.

When Samuel first walked into the house he seemed timid, but weeks later he's really come out of his shell. Viewers have watched him become more vocal in challenges and emerge as a true leader amongst his favourite housemates.

For Twinks, life in the Big Brother house hasn't been as easy. When she first arrived the likes of Rochelle Rackman and Philip Regan immediately didn't trust by her, which led to arguments and 'bullying' complaints.

While both Twinks and Samuel at risk at the upcoming eviction, here's a look back at their audition tapes.

Big Brother's Twinks Burnett pictured during audition tape.
Big Brother's Twinks admitted she's "not good" at backing down. . Picture: ITV

On Big Brother: The Group Chat, Twinks and Sam’s audition tape were revealed for the first time.

In a clip from Twinks audition tape, she says: "I'm not good at holding my tongue, and I'm not good at backing down. Like, my friends call me the Chihuahua because I'm like a little yappy.

"I can be a bit yappy, especially if I'm like on the defence of somebody else, and I'm not really aware of how small I am because I think I'm a big dog. I think if someone was like coming from a place of hate, I think I would really struggle with that."

Big Brother's Samuel Keen pictured during his audition tape.
Big Brother's Sam revealed he would be a "great housemate". Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, in a clip of Sam's audition tape, he says: "I think I would be an absolutely astonishing Big Brother housemate. I like to think of myself as a cool nerd, and I noticed you guys haven't been casting all too many nerds recently. Where's the beautiful people with the glasses?

"So yeah, I think I'll be a great housemate because I won't take s--t from anyone. I know how to throw s--t and know how to handle s--t back. I'm not a hypocrite. I'm very vocal about my beliefs."

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