Big Brother UK's Twinks reveals she’s in a non-monogamous relationship

Big Brother UK's Twinks reveals she’s in a non-monogamous relationship. Picture: ITV & YouTube

By Lily Bell

Big Brother UK's Twinks Burnett revealed she’s in a non-monogamous relationship during a conversation with Catrin Burnett.

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Since entering the Big Brother UK house as a late arrival, contestant Twinks Burnett has become popular with fans and is the favourite to win the show.

While Twinks navigates life in the house and gets to know everyone, it was during a conversation in last night's episode (7th Oct) with Catrin Richards that Twinks revealed she's in a non-monogamous relationship.

Having not opened up about her relationship status before, here's what Twinks said about being in a non-monogamous in the outside world and if her family knows about it.

Big Brother's Twinks joined the show as a late arrival. Picture: ITV

In the kitchen, Twinks, who identifies as bisexual, revealed to Catrin that she's currently in a non-monogamous relationship. She said: "I have an ethically non-monogamous relationship, so I have my long-term partner, but I date outside of that.

"It's a really beautiful thing, and it's like, my partner is my partner, my partner is the love of my life, my partner I've been with since I was 22, but I had to be authentic with who I was. And that was the conversation, that's why we opened. We didn't start off open."

Once learning this new information about Twinks' personal life, Catrin asked how her family feel about it. Twinks replied: "I only have a mum, so my mum's finding out now. I think she'll get it."

The pair finished the conversation with Catrin adding that she was "proud" of Twinks.

Big Brother's Twinks revealed her mum didn't know she was non-monogamous. Picture: YouTube

Fans in the comments were very supportive of Twinks opening up about being in a non-monogamous relationship. One commented: "Proud of Twinks' taking one difficult conversation at a time. Such an icon!"

Someone else said: "Yes Twinks! Many people live unhappily in monogamous relationships, but there’s many ways to be human, and many ways to be happy. 💖"

A third person penned: "Such an inspiration to speak openly on national TV. Proud of you Twinks 💕✨".

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