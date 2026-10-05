Big Brother UK's Twinks divides viewers by identifying as a "witch"

5 October 2026, 11:59 | Updated: 5 October 2026, 12:07

Big Brother UK&squot;s Omar and Twinks have divided viewers with "witch" debate
Big Brother UK's Omar and Twinks have divided viewers with "witch" debate. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Big Brother's newest housemate Twinks has started a debate amongst the housemates and viewers about identifying as a "witch".

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After a huge eviction changed the dynamic of the Big Brother house on Friday, two new housemates sauntered right in to add to the chaos.

When Johanne was evicted from the house, two late arrivals showed up, Twinks and Catrin. Twinks instantly made an impression on the house, not just with her bright outfit but by revealing that she identifies as a witch.

Omar took an instant issue with her claim and grilled her on how and why she believes she's a witch. Twinks was upset by the line of questioning and Yasmin decided to stick up with her.

The scenes have been shared on social media and viewers are very much divided.

Twinks and Omar's conversation on Big Brother has sparked a big debate
Twinks and Omar's conversation on Big Brother has sparked a big debate. Picture: ITV

Twinks cited medieval history as her reason for identifying as a witch, adding that she believes any "powerful" women in her life is a witch.

When the clip of their exchange was shared to Instagram, the comments were instantly flood with whether or not they were 'Team Twinks' or 'Team Omar'.

One viewer said: "How is this guy so thick , she explained the meaning behind it - How women were treated and branded witches for having opinions etc and that is why she relates to it. Omar is so narrow minded."

Another simply said: "Twinks making sense to me!"

On the other side of the coin, some viewers were on Omar's side. One commenter said: "don’t get why Omar is getting all the hate for having his opinion when everyone in the house has said something about Twinks behind her back.."

A second said: "Well done Omar 👏 someone talking sense and doing it without shouting and swearing just you putting a point across and nobody able to answer them. As it’s utter c---."

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