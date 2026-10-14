Big Brother UK's Twinks looks unrecognisable in old pictures

Big Brother UK's Twinks looks unrecognisable in old pictures. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Big Brother's Twinks Burnett dramatic transformation has been revealed in resurfaced photos from over 10 years ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

While Twinks Burnett navigates the highs and lows of the Big Brother house, old photos of her have resurfaced and are doing the rounds on social media.

Three weeks into the show, things were spiced up for the housemates as they welcomed late arrivals Twinks and Catrin Richards.

While some of the housemates were wary of Twinks, fans quickly became obsessed with her, and she’s now in the running to win the show.

Outside the house, photos dating back to 2015 have resurfaced, showing just how much Twinks has changed over the years.

Big Brother's Twinks had shorter hair in 2015. . Picture: Instagram

While Twinks Instagram account is temporarily unavailable, there are still photos online dating back to 2015.

Over a decade ago, Twinks was seen sporting a shorter, whisky blonde bob, with a side fringe before she grew it out to a longer length.

In another throwback snap posted by a close friend, Twinks is seen posing with bright pink hair, a dramatic difference from her current blonde style.

As the years progress, Twinks’ style continues to evolve, but she appears to have settled on her current hairstyle of long blonde hair.

One thing is for certain though, working as a fashion stylist Twinks has maintained her bright and colourful style throughout the years.

Big Brother's Twinks had pink hair years ago. . Picture: Instagram

Big Brother's Twinks started growing out her hair in 2019. . Picture: Instagram

Since entering the Big Brother house, Twinks has opened up about her personal life. During a conversation with Catrin, Twinks - who identifies as bisexual - revealed that she's currently in a non-monogamous relationship.

She said: "I have an ethically non-monogamous relationship, so I have my long-term partner, but I date outside of that.

"It's a really beautiful thing, and it's like, my partner is my partner, my partner is the love of my life, my partner I've been with since I was 22, but I had to be authentic with who I was.

"And that was the conversation, that's why we opened. We didn't start off open."

Read more reality TV news here:

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more. Start your free trial on Global Player.