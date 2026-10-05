Who is Big Brother UK's Twinks Burnett? Age, witch identity, real name and more

Who is Big Brother UK's Twinks Burnett? Age, witch identity, real name and more. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother UK series 4 new contestant Twinks Burnett from her age to her real name.

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Following Johanne Cade's eviction, the Big Brother house welcomed two new housemates, Twinks Burnett and Catrin Richards, a move that's shaken things up once again.

Before joining the show, Twinks revealed the biggest challenge about joining the show three weeks in "will be earning people’s trust". She said: "I think people might think I’m a mole or I have an agenda. They’ve done three weeks that I haven’t been privy to.

"It’s going to be tough being the new girl at school. I’m good at entering a room and winning people over, I hope! They’ve been in there a while, they need some entertainment and fresh blood.”

While Twinks settles into the house, here's everything you need to know about the 2026 contestant.

Big Brother's Twinks and Omar had a debate about her identifying as a witch. Picture: ITV

How old is Big Brother's Twinks?

She is 36 years old.

Where is Big Brother's Twinks from?

Twinks resides in East London.

What is Big Brother's Twinks job?

The newest housemate is kept busy working as a fashion stylist and hype girl MC.

Twinks opened up about the hype girl energy she'll bring to the house, saying: “I’m the ultimate hype girl, I’m going to bring a lot of team talks – I love a pep talk. I think I’m going to bring a bit of motivation. I really hope that I bring a bit of joy, whimsy, levity and fun!”

What is Big Brother's Twinks real name?

Twinks' real name is Lucinda Burnett.

Is Big Brother's Twinks a witch?

During a conversation with her housemates, Twinks revealed that she wasn't religious but did identify as a witch.

Later in the evening, Omar El Mayer told Twinks that he didn't feel comfortable with her identifying as a witch. Twinks explained her reason: "I'm just a powerful woman, babe. If you're scared of witches, you're scared of the matriarchy."

She added: "I believe that all of my girlfriends, all of the women in my life, I believe are powerful witches in their own right, genuinely."

Twinks explained that the term 'witch' has a "negative connotation" due to the patriarchy, as women were often labelled witches centuries ago if they had opinions, didn't get married, or were queer.

What is Big Brother's Twinks instagram?

It appears all the series 4 Big Brother contestants accounts have temporarily been removed while they're in the house.

Bookmark this page as we'll update it when we have Twink's Instagram!

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