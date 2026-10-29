Big Brother's Tiffany Pollard hailed as "TV gold" after fiery Philip row

Big Brother's Tiffany Pollard hailed as "TV gold" after fiery Philip row. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Celebrity Big Brother star Tiffany Pollard has been praised by fans for her row with BBUK contestant Philip Regan.

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Big Brother UK introduced it's third celebrity twist of the series, as Celebrity Big Brother icon Tiffany Pollard entered the house as a guest housemate on the final week of the show.

Tiffany was infamously on CBB in 2016 alongside the likes of Angie Bowie and Gemma Collins, who she had a feud with. And now entering BBUK, Tiffany has remained the kind of housemate that doesn't mince her words and has revealed some home truths to the contestants.

In particular, she called out Philip for not being "open" about his true feelings towards co-star Rochelle. She said: "The public are deeming you to be a huge backstabber, but it's you being authentic."

Philip later shared that he was not happy with what she'd said and stormed into the Diary Room calling her a "witch".

Tiffany's comments shocked the other BIg Brother housemates. Picture: ITV

As he stormed away from Tiffany, she jabbed: "You'll get through it, won't you darling. Just like you'll get through that male pattern baldness at the back of your motherf------ head."

In the Diary Room, Philip fumed: "She's a f------ trouble causer. Always has been in every show she's been in. She's nasty and I don't want to be around the woman."

After the scenes aired, fans rushed to social media in awe of Tiffany's impact.

One viewer said on X: "In 30 minutes tiffany flirted with lynx, made sam wet, threatened to take rhiannas man, frightened rochelle and called phillip a back stabbing baldy. Tiffany the queen you are"

Another called the exchange an "instant series highlight".

Over on Instagram, under a clip of the events, one viewer wrote: "TIFFANY IS FOREVER TV GOLD!!!! DOING EXACTLY WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE."

Another said: "LONG LIVE TIFFANY NEW YORK POLLARD!!!! She understands the assignment like nobody else 😂😂😂"

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