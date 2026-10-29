Big Brother's Tiffany Pollard hailed as "TV gold" after fiery Philip row

29 October 2026, 12:06 | Updated: 29 October 2026, 15:44

Big Brother&squot;s Tiffany Pollard hailed as "TV gold" after fiery Philip row
Big Brother's Tiffany Pollard hailed as "TV gold" after fiery Philip row. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Celebrity Big Brother star Tiffany Pollard has been praised by fans for her row with BBUK contestant Philip Regan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Big Brother UK introduced it's third celebrity twist of the series, as Celebrity Big Brother icon Tiffany Pollard entered the house as a guest housemate on the final week of the show.

Tiffany was infamously on CBB in 2016 alongside the likes of Angie Bowie and Gemma Collins, who she had a feud with. And now entering BBUK, Tiffany has remained the kind of housemate that doesn't mince her words and has revealed some home truths to the contestants.

In particular, she called out Philip for not being "open" about his true feelings towards co-star Rochelle. She said: "The public are deeming you to be a huge backstabber, but it's you being authentic."

Philip later shared that he was not happy with what she'd said and stormed into the Diary Room calling her a "witch".

Tiffany's comments shocked the other BIg Brother housemates
Tiffany's comments shocked the other BIg Brother housemates. Picture: ITV

As he stormed away from Tiffany, she jabbed: "You'll get through it, won't you darling. Just like you'll get through that male pattern baldness at the back of your motherf------ head."

In the Diary Room, Philip fumed: "She's a f------ trouble causer. Always has been in every show she's been in. She's nasty and I don't want to be around the woman."

After the scenes aired, fans rushed to social media in awe of Tiffany's impact.

One viewer said on X: "In 30 minutes tiffany flirted with lynx, made sam wet, threatened to take rhiannas man, frightened rochelle and called phillip a back stabbing baldy. Tiffany the queen you are"

Another called the exchange an "instant series highlight".

Over on Instagram, under a clip of the events, one viewer wrote: "TIFFANY IS FOREVER TV GOLD!!!! DOING EXACTLY WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE."

Another said: "LONG LIVE TIFFANY NEW YORK POLLARD!!!! She understands the assignment like nobody else 😂😂😂"

Read more reality TV news here:

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more. Start your free trial on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Big Brother 2026 has filled the famous house with plenty of fun personalities to watch this year

Who is favourite to win Big Brother UK 2026? Latest odds revealed

Big Brother's Omar called a "hypocrite" for giving Rochelle advice after record number of Ofcom complaints

Big Brother's Omar called a "hypocrite" for giving Rochelle advice after record number of Ofcom complaints
Big Brother UK viewers annoyed after spotting major editing mistake

Big Brother UK viewers annoyed after spotting major editing mistake

Jesy Nelson has allegedly pulled out of I'm A Celeb 2026

Jesy Nelson has 'pulled out' of I'm A Celebrity 2026 for heartbreaking reason

Tiffany Pollard on a red carpet and on Big Brother in 2016.

Who is Tiffany Pollard? Age, where from, how she got famous and more revealed

Big Brother's Omar El Mayer and Rhianna Collins pictured talking.

Big Brother hit with over 13,000 Ofcom complaints due to Omar's behaviour towards Rhianna

Su-Elise Nash, Chloe Burrows, and Wayne Rooney pictured.

I'm A Celebrity 2026 rumoured line-up revealed

Love Island's Jasmine Müller pictured posing and in the villa with Lorenzo Alessi.

Love Island's Jasmine unfollows Lorenzo after brief villa romance

Love Island

Big Brother's Rochelle Rackman in the diary room and pictured with Philip Reegan.

Big Brother's Rochelle nominates Philip for eviction in shocking new clip

Big Brother UK's Lynx Noumey pictured in the house.

Big Brother fans praise Lynx for opening up about his body dysmorphia

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Off Campus

Bridgerton

Wednesday

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Zara Larsson

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits