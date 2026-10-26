Big Brother UK's third ‘Celebrity Housemate' twist revealed

26 October 2026, 12:13

Big Brother UK's Twinks Burnett and Rochelle Rackman looking shocked.
Big Brother UK's third ‘Celebrity Housemate' twist revealed. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Big Brother UK is set to welcome its third Celebrity Housemate less than two weeks before the show ends.

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Viewers are in for a treat, as TV legend Tiffany Pollard is following in the footsteps of Jedward and Gemma Collins by returning to the Big Brother house as a 'Celebrity Housemate'.

Tiffany first appeared on the celebrity series a decade ago, in 2016, and her time on the show was iconic. Her appearance went down in history, as Tiffany infamously confused Angie Best telling her that her ex David Bowie had died with housemate David Guest dying.

With the Big Brother house already in a state of chaos, here's what evicted housemate Harry Symonds had to say about Tiffany's impending arrival.

Tiffany Pollard pictured talking to fellow housemate Angie Bowie in 2016.
Tiffany Pollard appeared on the celeb series in 2016. Picture: Channel 5

On Big Brother's spin-off show, Big Brother:The Group Chat, hosts GK Barry and Kate Lawler told Harry that Tiffany would be returning, which he was very excited about.

Harry then revealed what he thought Tiffany will be like in the house, he said: "She might try and disrupt the hierarchy a little bit, I think. She's a little bit, kind of fiery, bit like Joanne. I'm excited for that."

When Katie asked Harry how he thinks Tiffany and Rochelle will get along, he replied: "Rochelle's understanding where she's going wrong to an extent, since her husband's come in, so I think she might be a bit calmer, but there's still a chance for those two to butt heads for sure."

Like Harry, fans were very excited to learn Tiffany was making her return to the house. One commented: "Tiffany is coming 🙌" Another said: "Oh, it’s about to go OFFF! 😂🔥"

A third person penned: "Whoop Whoop i cant wait for it."

Tiffany Pollard and Gemma Collins pictured arguing.
Tiffany and Gemma argued over designer shoes. Picture: Channel 5

Before Tiffany's return was announced, The Sun reported that Tiffany would be back. A source said: “ITV have worked so hard on their line up of guest housemates for this series and securing Tiffany is a huge coup.

“She was hugely popular on the Celebrity Big Brother and knows exactly what she is doing."

They continued: “Tiffany loves the show so much so to be able to return to the civilian series as a guest housemate is a job she is relishing.”

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