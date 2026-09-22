Big Brother UK’s Tays shares emotional reaction to Frankie coming out as bisexual

Big Brother's Tays reacts to Frankie coming out as bisexual. Picture: ITV & TikTok

By Lily Bell

Big Brother’s Tays Taylor admits he “wishes” close friend Frankie Taber had confided in him about his sexuality.

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During a live stream, Big Brother's secret mole Tays Taylor revealed he was almost moved to tears watching the emotional moment contestant Frankie Taber came out as bisexual.

Just days into the show, Frankie had hinted that he'd gone on the show for "various reasons", but said he wasn't yet ready to share the reasons with his housemates. However, during a visit to the diary room he was asked how he was feeling, which led him to come out.

He replied: "I've been a little bit upset. I need to get it off my chest. I mean look to be fair, I came on this show to come out because I'm bisexual."

Choking back tears, Frankie opened up about the "guilt" and "shame" he's experienced having kept it to himself, as well as his fears about how his loved ones might react.

Since the moment aired on TV, social media has been flooded with love and support for Frankie, with Tays now showing his support for him from outside of the house.

Big Brother UK's Frankie Taber broke down in tears in the diary room. Picture: ITV

Speaking on his Twitch live stream, Tays opened up about learning that Frankie came out as bisexual on the show. He said: “I came out and saw the clip, and honestly it nearly made me cry. It really, really got to me.

"I just proper, proper wish, that he told me in there. I would have said to him, ‘Brother, it’s good man. Don’t f-----g worry, man. You’ve got nothing to stress about, bro.’”

Many people have supported Tays response to Frankie coming out online, one fan commented: "Thats a real lad and a friend🙏❤️."

Someone else said: "Frankie is going through a lot but he is loved 🥰."

A third person penned: "You both had a great brotherly relationship in house Tays. Shame you had to go, you were great tv bro 👍."

Big Brother's Tay wished that Frankie told him he was bisexual. . Picture: TikTok

In the Big Brother house, Tays and Frankie built a really close friendship, with Tays revealing on his live stream that he gave Frankie his clothes when he left.

He said: "When I was going, obviously all my clothes that I had in there, I had like 10 outfits or whatever. I said to them [production], 'keep them in there and give them Frankie', because obviously he'll be there to the end.

"I said, 'give him all my clothes'. So I didn't take any of my clothes out, I gave them to him. And I had an electric shaver in there as well that I had to hide, and I told him to give it to him as well. So he should be extra kitted out."

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