Big Brother UK thrown into second lockdown following security incident

Big Brother UK enters second lockdown after garden security is breached. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

The Big Brother housemates were removed from the garden once more but this time they were "too quick" and got their hands on "further information".

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Despite only being three weeks in, Big Brother UK has already delivered more shocks, dramas and arguments than we were prepared for.

And as if that wasn't enough entertainment, the housemates have also had to deal with their second full house lockdown.

Guaranteed to cause tension in the house once more, "Tennis the Menace" returned, not only causing a security breach at the Big Brother house, but also delivering the contestants outside information by throwing tennis balls over the fence.

Speaking to The Sun, a TV insider said: "The house is on lockdown again because Tennis the Menace has struck again. Three balls were thrown over the wall for the housemates to read, and they all had different messages on them."

The Big Brother housemates learn information about one another following tennis balls being thrown into the garden. Picture: ITV2

Housemates were ordered to go inside by Big Brother but not before they read what was on some of the tennis balls thrown into the garden.

"The housemates were too quick and read what was on the tennis balls," the source added.

"There was one about Pauline eating non organic crisps, another about Rochelle being right after her huge argument with Pauline and Johanne and something about Philip being favourite to win the show."

This marks the second security breach since Big Brother started as only last week did the same incident happen.

The Big Brother housemates of 2026 are bringing plenty of entertainment this year. Picture: ITV2

ITV has yet to reveal whether they'll air the incident during tonight's episode at 9pm.

Elsewhere in the BB UK house this week, fan favourite Charlotte Nott shocked viewers and quit the house.

Following the eruptions of daily arguments, in the Diary Room she said: "I've been pushed to my ultimate limit and that's it now. I've had enough."

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