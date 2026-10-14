Who is Big Brother UK's Samuel Keen? Age, job, where he's from and more
14 October 2026, 21:00
Here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother UK series 4 contestant Samuel Keen from his age to his job.
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When Samuel Keen first walked into the Big Brother house he seemed timid, but four weeks later he's really come into his own.
Before Samuel appeared on the show, he shared what he'd spend the £100k prize pot money on, saying: “£100k would be really, really, really good. My parents are self-employed, so if I win, I’ll give a chunk straight to them so they can invest and save up for their retirement.
"I’ll probably spend some just enjoying – including a holiday to America; I’ve always wanted to go. And then I suppose the rest of the money will go into savings, rainy day funds to save money for a house etc.”
While Samuel takes on life in the Big Brother house, here's everything you need to know about the 2026 contestant.
How old is Big Brother's Samuel?
Samuel is one of the youngest contestants in the house at 21 years old.
Where is Big Brother's Samuel from?
He is from Slough, a town in Berkshire.
What is Big Brother's Samuel's job?
The Big Brother contestant is kept busy working as an administrative apprentice.
What is Big Brother's Samuel instagram?
It appears all the Big Brother series 4 contestants' accounts have temporarily been removed while they're in the house so you can't find Samuel on Instagram just yet.
Bookmark this page as we'll update it when we have Samuel's Instagram!
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