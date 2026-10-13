Big Brother fans slam Rochelle’s ‘fatphobic' comments towards Yasmin

13 October 2026, 12:53

Big Brother Rochelle Rackman and Yasmin pictured in the house.
Big Brother fans slam Rochelle’s ‘fatphobic' comments towards Yasmin. Picture: YouTube

By Lily Bell

Big Brother’s Rochelle Rackman is facing backlash from fans after her second 'fatphobic' conversation since being in the house.

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Controversial housemate Rochelle Rackman has struck again, and this time, Big Brother fans are calling her out for making 'fatphobic' comments towards Yasmin.

The first time Rochelle made 'fatphobic' comments was towards Millie Jarrett. When Millie spoke about her struggles to lose weight and that she had a gastric band surgery booked, Rochelle argued that if she put her mind to it she could lose weight without the surgery, saying: "You're saying you have, but I see what you eat."

Then, during last night's episode (12th October), Rochelle made some shocking comments to Yasmin about her weight when they were discussing Yasmin's job as a school teacher. Rochelle told her: "I can't imagine you as a teacher. I bet you eat all their packed lunches.

"I bet you go round the locker room and you're like, 'What have they got, ooh! Little Nutella sandwich. Ooh, ooh, snack yoghurt'."

She the proceeded to mimic how she imagined Yasmin 'gobbling up' the kids' lunches.

Big Brother's Rochelle Rackman pictured talking to Millie Jarrett.
Big Brother's Rochelle made comments about Millie's weight too. Picture: YouTube

While Yasmin laughed off her comments, fans online were left outraged by Rochelle's 'fatphobic' comments. One fan said on Instagram: “What’s her issue with plus size women? 🫪”

Another wrote: "I think Rochelle’s comments are pretty damn vile tonight regarding her with the packed lunches the bed comment under her weight it’s not on at all and find it very very hard to watch as I have been in that position before with my weight and it triggers me!!!! Bless Yasmin! ❤️”

A third person penned: "Rochelle’s behaviour towards Yasmin is not ok. There appears to be a pattern emerging with her and black women."

Many fans have claimed that if celebrity housemate Gemma Collins (who has openly spoken abut her struggle with weight) was still in the house, Rochelle wouldn't have said it to Yasmin. One commented: "You think Rochelle would’ve made those comments to Yasmin with Gemma there? Absolutely not."

Another said: "The moment Gemma leaves this is the comments she starts making !! Unacceptable!!"

The comments about her job as a teacher were not the only comments that Rochelle made that day about Yasmin's weight. During the same episode, Rochelle called Yasmin out for leaving her "2XL pants" on the floor.

She said: "You don't leave 2 XLs laying there and miss those f-----s. It's like a f-----g parachute on the floor. How'd you drop them?"

Yasmin also added: "I said to Michelle, 'Do you think I've lost weight in here, Michelle?' She went, 'Um, yes. You're only a 1XL now'."

Rochelle then added that actually she'd just said, "your earlobes look smaller". Yasmin said Rochelle is lucky that she has "thick skin" but now some fans are concerned that Yasmin is yet to actually challenge Rochelle over her comments.

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