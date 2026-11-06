Big Brother's Rochelle's win has fans saying the same thing

Big Brother fans saying the same thing after Rochelle win. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Rochelle won Big Brother UK 2026 but after she left the house to boos fans are all saying the same thing.

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After a huge eight weeks of nightly episodes, Big Brother UK 2026 has officially come to an end and Rochelle has been crowned the winner of the series.

Following her win, Rochelle said: "Thank you so much for every single person who voted for me. I can't tell you what this means. It's absolutely incredible, I don't know who you are but thank you so so much. And I hope that I entertained you because I worked bloody hard in that house.

"And it looks like I got the last word because I am winner, winner, chicken dinner."

Twinks was the runner-up on the series, followed by Yasmin in third place. But now that Rochelle has walked away with the huge £100,000 prize money, fans are all saying the same thing.

Twinks and Rochelle were the final two on Big Brother 2026. Picture: ITV

It's no secret that Rochelle has been a controversial contestant on the show, and that was apparent as she walked out of the house to an unusual amount of boos.

Hosts AJ and Will couldn't even conduct an exit interview with her because they couldn't hear anything over the boos.

When AJ announced the winner she even responded to the crowd saying, "don't boo me!" as the crowd chanted their upset at Rochelle winning.

Viewers have been reacting all over socials, with one saying: "Have you ever seen a winner get boos like that in your life??"

Even I'm A Celebrity 2025 winner Angry Ginge live reacted to the final and said: "The fans aren't cheering her name. How is she getting boos? She's won!"

Another viewer said: "The crowd isn't happy with Rochelle's win👀"

Search for 'How did Rochelle win Big Brother?' and 'Big Brother fix' is up after the final last night as fans have begin theorising how Rochelle took home the win despite being unliked by so many viewers.

Fans are eagerly awaiting for ITV to release the voting percentages to see how close it was between Twinks and Rochelle winning.

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