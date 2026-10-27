Big Brother's Rochelle nominates Philip for eviction in shocking new clip

Big Brother's Rochelle nominates Philip for eviction in shocking new clip. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here's everything Big Brother's Rochelle Rackham said about nominating Philip Regan for eviction.

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In a shocking turn of events, Big Brother's Rochelle Rackman has nominated close friend Philip Regan for the upcoming nomination after her husband told her to be "careful" of him.

Since the show has started, Rochelle and Philip have always had a close bond, having even referred to themselves as 'Posh and Becks'. However, recently there's been a strain on their relationship, which only worsened during the family visits last week.

During Rochelle's visit, her husband told her certain people are "stabbing" her in the back. He also said: "Be careful. There's people in there that you need to keep away from. Be careful of Philip."

With the next eviction looming, Rachel has explained why she decided to vote for Philip after being warned about him.

Read more: Big Brother fans call out Rhianna over shocking Rochelle comment

Big Brother's Philip outburst at Rochelle shocked fans. Picture: ITV

On Big Brother's spin-off show, Big Brother:The Group Chat, there was an exclusive clip shown of Rochelle voting for Philip at the upcoming eviction in tonight's episode.

Rochelle explained her reason behind her vote for Philip, saying: "This is a shocker, but Philip. I was given a warning by Russell and I have taken heed.

"It's absolutely put my existence in here into a total spin, and I love Philip, and it's really upset me to do this. I thought out of everyone, he was the one person in here that had my back. And I'm still really upset. But I've never felt so betrayed."

Many fans in the comments supported Rochelle's decision. One fan commented: "Bless her, you didn’t deserve the back stabbing from him babes 🫶💖🩷🎀✨his to hold not yours, it’s the right decision in my opinion❤️💫xxx".

Another: "Team Rochelle to win 👌".

Big Brother's Rochelle revealed she feels "betrayed" by Philip. Picture: Instagram

Despite Rochelle believing she had a good friendship with Philip, he had already made his true feelings about her known weeks ago.

In a conversation with Lynx Noumey, Philip discussed Rochelle's behaviour saying: "I haven't got no time for her. I haven't, I'm telling you, I'm speaking honest with you."

He added: "See, she's had a very privileged childhood. Privileged life. And I think she's been spoiled, and I think she's got away with everything, and everything she wants, she got. She never wants to listen about you, about your life, about your things. And you know what? I'm not really interested and I don't want to tell her."

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