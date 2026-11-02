Big Brother's Rhianna, Omar and Philip open up about Rochelle's 'unaired comments'

Omar said Rochelle has said some "mad things". Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Fans are wondering what exactly Rochelle said on Big Brother and if it was cut, as Rhianna, Philip and Omar discuss alleged offensive comments made by the housemate.

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We are now officially in the final week of Big Brother UK 2026 and the series has been full to the brim with controversies and drama. But after Rhianna and Philip were evicted from the house on Friday, attention has turned heavily onto Rochelle and the fact she's set to make it to the final.

While Rochelle has been in the house, an offensive post she shared on social media 11 years ago was resurfaced. A source told The Sun that Rochelle made ITV aware of the post during her application and it had been considered when casting her so she was not going to be removed from the house.

But now even more pressure is on ITV after Omar spoke out about it being unfair that Rochelle is still in the house, as he alleged that she'd made some "mad" comments. And on the outside, since being evicted, Rhianna has shed more light onto what these comments might have been while talking on TikTok live and interacting with BBUK fans.

Rochelle has been accused of making offensive comments. Picture: ITV

On Sunday night's episode (43), when Rhianna was evicted, Omar turned to Lynx and Twinks and said: "I just can't understand how Rochelle can say all those mad things and still be here and still get cheers bro, like I don't feel like she deserves to be here bro."

Twinks replied saying that she's "shocked".

Later, talking to Twinks and Samuel in the hot tub, Omar added: "Everything that she's said, I feel like it's annoyed me at this point. But you know what? Honestly? Honest to God I forgive her, for my sake I forgive her."

Fans of the show are now confused and saying that we are missing context as it's unclear what Rochelle actually said to upset her housemates.

Rhianna began to elaborate on Rochelle's comments during her exit interview but it was cut short. However later on TikTok live she revealed more.

Omar shared that what Rochelle had said "annoyed" him. Picture: ITV

On TikTok live, Rhianna said: "Some people didn't want to talk about what's being said and this and that, especially with the production and everything, I am going to respect that.

"But just know, I think people are smart enough to figure out what was said. I'm not a part of it, I don't want anything to do with it."

She later added: "I'm not going to lie, racist comments. That's it."

Speaking in his exit interview with Will & AJ, Philip said: "She said something that I think wasn't right. That I think wasn't right and I don't want to be bringing that thing up.

"It's something that i think is just wrong. And I've got my principles and I can't help the way I feel."

We have reached out to ITV for a comment on the situation and the alleged unaired comments made by Rochelle.

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