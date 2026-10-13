Big Brother UK fans share wild conspiracy about Rochelle and Frankie's relationship

Big Brother UK fans share wild conspiracy about Rochelle and Frankie's relationship. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Big Brother UK fans have started to speculate about the 'real' relationship between contestants Rochelle and Frankie.

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As the weeks of Big Brother continue and each episode promises more and more drama, fans of the show are becoming more and more invested in the contestants.

In the first week of the show, Twitch stream Tays Taylor was Big Brother's secret mole and he then went on to recruit Philip Regan as his deputy. Since then there have been more twists and turns, including celebrity entrances from Jedward and Gemma Collins.

With these twists in mind, fans are constantly trying to figure out if there are any more secrets amongst the cast. And the latest theory is that Frankie Taber is actually Rochelle Rackman's son!

Big Brother fans have started a theory that Frankie is Rochelle's son. Picture: ITV

Are Big Brother's Rochelle and Frankie related?

Talking in a Facebook fan group, one viewer said: "Hot take I just can't shake, Frankie is one of Rochelle's sons."

Explaining their theory, they said: "Hear me out, his reaction to seeing her on opening night. No hug, no introduction just a nod of 'oh you made it then' she's never really had an option or said anything about him until his recent pranks and with anyone else she would have lost it."

They ended by adding: "We don't really see them spending time together, could it be a way of not giving it away? I dunno, something about them 2!"

obsessed with the conspiracy theory that frankie is rochelles son 😭 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/i41UwRHtAH — chloé (@vincenoirr) October 11, 2026

On day one of Big Brother, Rochelle and Frankie did appear to recognise each other upon meeting, but on X one viewer suggested that they may have met during the audition process.

Another fan on X said: "They did this in BB US so you never know! Interesting 🤔"

And a third wrote: "I said that first interaction was weird , I would believe it."

Frankie appeared to recognise Rochelle when they greeted each other on Big Brother. Picture: ITV

However, under the Facebook post, someone called Miles with the same surname as Rochelle claims to be her son and has said: "I can confirm, Frankie is NOT my brother 😂. And I do NOT have any sisters!"

So a fun theory, but doesn't appear to have any legs to it...

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