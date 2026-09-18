Who is Big Brother UK's Rochelle Rackman? Age, job, where she’s from and more

Who is Big Brother UK's Rochelle Rackman? Age, job, where she’s from and more. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother UK series 4 contestant Rochelle Rackman from her age to her job.

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From telling Charlotte Notts that she has a "phobia" of people with no arms, to making comments about Millie Jarrett's weight, Big Brother UK contestant Rochelle Rackham has certainly made an impact on the house.

Before joining the show, Rochelle revealed what she'd spend the £100k prize money on, saying: “I know exactly what I’d be doing. I’d be buying more horses, handbags. It’s my husband’s 60th next year and I’d like to do something for him. So that would be nice.”

While Rochelle keeps viewers thoroughly entertained, here's everything you need to know about the 2026 contestant.

Big Brother's Rochelle applied for the show as a joke. Picture: ITV

How old is Big Brother's Rochelle?

Rochelle is the oldest housemate at 57 years old.

Where is Big Brother's Rochelle from?

The housemate is from in Essex.

What is Big Brother's Rochelle job?

Outside of the Big Brother house Rochelle described herself as a housewife.

As a mum-of-three, Rochelle doesn't like mess, she said: "I’m quite bossy at home and I drive everyone mad, so I’m sure that I’ll carry it on in the house.”

What is Big Brother's Rochelle instagram?

It appears all the series 4 Big Brother contestants accounts have temporarily been removed while they're in the house.

Bookmark this page as we'll update it when we have Rochelle's Instagram!

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