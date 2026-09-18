Big Brother UK's Rochelle divides fans with comments about Millie's weight

Big Brother UK Rochelle divides fans with comments about Millie's weight. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Big Brother UK fans are divided online after Rochelle Rackham's recent comments to Millie Jarrett about her weight.

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Since entering the Big Brother UK house, Rochelle Rackham's opinions have ruffled the feathers of her fellow housemates, and her recent comments to Millie Jarrett about her weight have left fans divided.

Speaking openly about her struggle with weight loss, Millie shared that she booked to have gastric band surgery but said if she remained on the show she would miss it. Hearing this, Rochelle commented: “A gastric sleeve isn’t always what you think. A sleeve can stretch again. You can’t just have it and think ‘Oh, I’m going to carry on eating s---’ because it doesn’t work like that.”

Although Millie shared she's tried to lose weight in the past, Rochelle argued that if she puts her mind to it she can lose weight without the surgery, saying: "You're saying you have, but I see what you eat."

Following the conversation, Milli - who is a mum of one - told housemate Harry Symonds that she's struggled with her weight for many years and hoped the surgery would allow her to be "healthy" for her child.

Big Brother's Millie revealed she gastric band surgery booked in three weeks. Picture: ITV

Since the conversation has aired on TV, Rochelle's comments have divided fans online with some upset by them. One viewer commented on Instagram: "This was so uncomfortable to watch 😭 , nobody should be commenting on others eating habits and telling them how to loose weight."

Another wrote: "Millie owes nobody an explanation about her weight loss journey it doesn’t matter what she done or hasn’t done as she’s gotta do what is best for her, not what is best for anyone else as she’s her on personal 👏🏻"

On X, someone else said: "Oh no #rochelle - the weight conversation is not something you should be getting into. Some of us have really medical reasons why weight is an issue. If you dont have those problems you will never understand. Sorry you are wrong on this one."

In contrast, some fans supported Rochelle and her comments to Millie. One fan wrote: "She’s generally speaking sense with a touch of tough love. I rate her 🙌"

A second person penned: "I don’t see anything wrong with what Rochelle said, she’s straight up and direct no b-------. She gave advice and spoke the truth 👀."

During the new spin-off show, Big Brother: The Group Chat, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best were asked their thoughts on Rochelle and her recent comments.

Will said: "As soon as that conversation started, I was watching it and like realised halfway through I'd subconsciously eaten my own hand. It was like, 'Stop!'."

AJ added: "I genuinely really felt for Millie there. Rochelle says a lot of things. She's got a lot of learning to do in the Big Brother house, which is why it's such an amazing show. It's a genuine social experiment.

"And I've actually loved, particularly with this series, all of the very important topics of conversation that are arising. And I think she does need to learn that intent and impact are two different things. While you may not intend to offend someone, you have gone every single night offending people left, right, and centre."

This comes after Rochelle upset Charlotte Notts with comments about her "phobia" of people with no arms.

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