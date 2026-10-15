Big Brother's Rochelle to "remain in the house" despite resurfaced offensive social media post

Big Brother's Rochelle to "remain in the house" despite resurfaced offensive social media post. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Big Brother's Rochelle Rackman is facing widespread backlash after she reshared a highly offensive social media post in 2015.

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It's now been reported that Big Brother housemate Rochelle Rackman will not be removed from the show, despite her offensive social media post from 2015 being resurfaced by the Daily Mail.

Since entering the Big Brother house more than four weeks ago, Rochelle hasn't been afraid to share her opinion, whether her fellow housemates have wanted to hear it or not.

In one instance, Rochelle made 'fatphobic' comments towards Yasmin while discussing her job as a school teacher. Rochelle told her: "I can't imagine you as a teacher. I bet you eat all their packed lunches. I bet you go round the locker room and you're like, 'What have they got, ooh!'"

Having narrowly escaped being up for eviction again, Rochelle's is now in the middle of social media scrutiny as some social media posts shared by her were brought to light.

Big Brother's Pauline and Rochelle recently had a tense exchange. . Picture: ITV

On Wednesday (October 14), the Daily Mail reported that Rochelle shared a social media post 11 years ago, that included blatant Islamophobia when she was working as an unknown nail technician.

Capital will not be sharing what the post included but she captioned the post “Love this”, tagged friends she thought would 'appreciate' the offensive joke, and added: “Lol.”

One of Rochelle's nail customers, actress Laila Rouass, saw the post and reacted to it at the time. She reposted it and wrote: "Wow someone just posted this, am I the only one that’s offended?"

Is Rochelle being removed from Big Brother?

Despite the shocking nature of the post, The Sun has claimed that Rochelle is actually set to remain in the house and will not be removed because she informed the producers of said post before joining the show.

Although Rochelle is in the house and unable to comment, a source close to her told The Sun: “She regretted sharing it and would never want to cause anyone hurt or upset. She would be genuinely sorry to anyone offended by the post, and the language used in it does not reflect her values.”

Rochelle's behaviour in the house hasn't been well received by viewers, as Ofcom revealed that her argument with Johanne Cade on episode 16 (September 30th) received the most complaints so far, with a staggering 1,191 claims being made.

During the episode, Johanne called Rochelle an "evil person" and claimed she has said the "most heinous" things since being in the house. This argument resulted in Johanne receiving a formal warning from Big Brother, as her "tone" and "body language" were deemed unacceptable.

Fans were left frustrated that only Johanne had received a formal warning, as it was only a few episodes prior to that where Rochelle had threatened physical violence towards Johanne, but wasn't shown receiving a formal warning.

Big Brother's Rochelle used offensive language during a conversation with Lynx. Picture: ITV

It was also reported by The Sun that Rochelle made an offensive comment during a recent conversation with Lynx Noumey. A source said: “Rochelle was talking to Lynx and some other housemates and told a story about one day when she was on the train.

“She said ‘I was on a train once and this black guy was acting weird and muttering to himself’."

They continued: “Lynx was offended by the conversation and spoke to her about the language she used and how it made him feel. But he acknowledges to Rochelle that he knows there wasn’t any intent behind it.

“They hugged and she apologised several times, agreeing she didn’t mean anything by it.”

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